|
04.10.2022 13:50:00
Top 4 Fall Driving Hazards
ERIE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall season brings many things: changing leaves, cooler temps and shorter days. But other signs of fall can pose dangers to motorists. Wet leaves, fog and frost are just a few of the driving hazards to watch out for.
Erie Insurance lists four of the top fall driving hazards and a few steps to make your commute safer.
It's important to be prepared in any season. But even the most cautious drivers can find themselves face-to-face with something unexpected. That's why it's important to have the right auto insurance. Contact a local ERIE agent to find out what coverages are right for you – and your budget.
About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-4-fall-driving-hazards-301639877.html
SOURCE Erie Insurance Group
