|
26.08.2022 14:00:00
Top 5 Most Popular Eyewear Frames in 2022
Classic Specs released their top five eyewear styles for men and women
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We're midway through 2022, and Classic Specs shares its top five most popular frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses.
With Classics Specs, all their frames are inspired by popular styles which have stood the test of time so that you won't go wrong with these choices. Selecting the right frame is difficult without worrying about the style becoming dated.
The company uses high-quality materials in all its frames: premium, hypoallergenic cellulose acetate sourced from a family-owned factory in Northern Italy. For sunglasses, they use the highest quality UVA/UVB protective lenses available, including polarized lens technology.Classic Specs' Top Five Eyewear Styles in 2022
"Classic eyewear never goes out of style. In 2022, we noticed a trend towards bold styles and softer colors. Consumers are making choices that supplement their wardrobe and make a statement," explained Caitlyn Miller, Classic Specs Product Manager. "If customers are uncertain about how a style will look on them, they can virtually try-on glasses before they buy."
Classic Specs eyeglasses, including prescription, start at $89.About Classic Specs
Classic Specs is an online retailer known for its range of contemporary glasses inspired by designers' favorite vintage silhouettes. All frames are made with the highest quality craftsmanship and feature Italian acetate and stainless-steel reinforced hinges. A wide range of lens options are available, whether you're looking for reading glasses, distance, progressive, sunglasses, or simply fashion frames.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 2010, Classic Specs began with brick and mortar stores, then moved online and out to the American West. The brand seeks to revive classic designs from every decade.
Classic Specs headquarters is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and its customer service and distribution center are in Missouri. Learn more at www.classicspecs.com, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.
Contact: Classic Specs Marketing Team
social@classicspecs.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-5-most-popular-eyewear-frames-in-2022-301612926.html
SOURCE Classic Specs
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.