Top 5 Tips For Lowering Car Insurance Costs - New Guide

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several efficient methods that can help drivers pay lower car insurance rates.

For more info and free online car insurance quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/5-smart-tips-for-saving-on-car-insurance/

For many drivers, the costs of car insurance are not affordable anymore and they consider dropping coverage. However, there are several methods that can help drivers pay less on their insurance premiums.

To obtain better car insurance rates, drivers should follow the next tips:



Maintain a clean driving record. Insurance companies will reward drivers who do not commit car accidents or receive traffic fines. Drivers who are fined for a traffic violation will have their insurance rates increased upon the next renewal. In some cases, the insurance premiums will be doubled or even tripled.

Drive fewer miles. Policyholders that from various reasons are driving fewer miles, should contact their insurers and check if they are eligible for a low-mileage discount. Insurance companies offer this type of discounts to those drivers that drive fewer miles than a certain limit. Usually, this discount can be as large as 20%.

Adjust the deductibles. To lower the price of car insurance premiums, policyholders can agree to pay more money out of their pockets if they are involved in a car accident and are required to file a claim. However, drivers should ensure they have saved enough money to pay for the deductibles.

Keep a good credit score. Insurance companies claim they found a correlation between a driver's credit score and the possibility for that driver to file a claim. Drivers with poor credit score have higher chances to file a claim compared to drivers that have a good or excellent credit score. For this reason, drivers with poor credit score will pay more on their insurance premiums.

Compare online insurance quotes. Drives are recommended to compare multiple online insurance quotes from different insurance companies. Before choosing an insurance deal, drivers should compare at least three insurance quotes.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org