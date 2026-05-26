Top Biotech Gainers: AKTX Rallies; GOVX Up On Ebola Concerns; SLGL Awaits Catalysts; CMMB On Watch

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks witnessed strong momentum on Friday, with Akari Therapeutics leading the pack, driven by encouraging preclinical pancreatic cancer data for AKTX-101. MetaVia, GeoVax, Polyrizon, and Sol-Gel were also some of the companies that captured Wall Street's attention on Friday.

Read on…

AKTX Rallied For 2nd Straight Day

Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company, topped the list of gainers on Friday, gaining over 255%, which marked the second day of its rally since reporting promising preclinical data of its investigational drug AKTX-101.

On Thursday, the stock was up nearly 50% after the company reported breakthrough preclinical data, demonstrating synergistic activity of AKTX-101 with KRAS inhibition in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models.

Abizer Gaslightwala, President and CEO of Akari, noted that KRAS has long been considered one of oncology's most important but difficult targets. Although recent KRAS inhibitors have represented meaningful progress, there remains a significant opportunity to further enhance activity and broaden therapeutic impact.

AKTX closed Friday's trading at $18.27, up 255.45%.

MTVA To Present At ADA

MetaVia Inc. (MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases, was up over 34% on Friday.

The company is developing DA-1726, which is under a phase 1 trial in participants with obesity, but otherwise healthy subjects, and Vanoglipel for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), for which an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA is being planned.

MetaVia is scheduled to make presentations at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 2026 Scientific Sessions on June 7, 2026.

MTVA closed Friday's trading at $3.85, up 34.15%.

GOVX & Growing Ebola Outbreak

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, was up over 32% on Friday, amid the growing Ebola outbreak.

As per the latest statistics, the suspected deaths in the current Ebola outbreak, involving the Bundibugyo strain, have risen to 220.

The WHO declared the outbreak 'a public health emergency of international concern' on May 17, 2026. Currently, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola.

GeoVax's MVA-based hemorrhagic fever vaccine development programs have previously demonstrated encouraging preclinical protection signals across multiple filovirus targets, including Ebola and Marburg viruses.

The company is currently advancing GEO-MVA, its MVA-based vaccine candidate targeting mpox and smallpox. A pivotal Phase 3 immunobridging study of GEO-MVA is scheduled to begin in Q4 2026, with results expected within three months of the trial initiation.

GOVX closed Friday's trading at $3.64, up 32.36%.

PLRZ Achieves A Milestone

Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ), a development-stage biotech company developing innovative intranasal hydrogels, rose more than 20% on Friday.

Earlier this month, the company signed its first Clinical Trial Agreement (CTA) for its investigational product, NASARIX Allergy Blocker, in patients with seasonal allergic rhinitis, advancing toward initiating its first-in-human clinical study.

PLRZ closed Friday's trading at $15.29, up 20.59%.

INDP Requires Capital

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP), a clinical biotechnology company developing a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy, jumped more than 15% on Friday.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of just $1.5 million, and it will require additional capital to support its business objectives.

Currently, the company is evaluating its Decoy platform, including the preclinical data and underlying scientific rationale, as part of a broader reassessment of its development priorities, operating initiatives, and resource allocation strategy.

INDP closed Friday's trading at $1.22, up 15.09%.

DCOY Back on Track

Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (DCOY), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals, was up 13% on Friday.

The Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs) are built on Decoy's proprietary peptide conjugate platform, IMP3ACT, which integrates AI-enabled design with rapid synthesis and manufacturing. The company's lead programs focus on respiratory viruses.

Decoy regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement on April 2, 2026.

DCOY closed Friday's trading at $7.30, up 13.53%.

SLGL Awaits Catalysts

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL), a dermatology company advancing innovative therapies for rare and serious skin diseases, was up 12% on Friday.

The company's clinical drug candidates include SGT-610 (topical Patidegib) and SGT-210 (topical Erlotinib).

-- SGT-610 is under a phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Gorlin syndrome, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. If approved, the company sees a peak market opportunity of over $600 million in sales for SGT-610.

-- SGT-210 is currently being used in compassionate treatment in a pediatric patient suffering from Olmsted disease, a debilitating, rare skin disorder for which there is no approved treatment. Proof-of-Concept studies for this compound are expected in the second half of 2026.

SLGL closed Friday's trading at $76.73, up 12.33%.

CMMB on The Move

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory disease, gained more than 9% on Friday.

The company's lead drug candidate is Nebokitug - a phase 3-ready compound for primary sclerosing cholangitis. The phase 3 trial design for Nebokitug is set to be finalised in the first half of this year.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a rare, chronic liver disease caused by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts, the tubes that carry bile from the liver.

On May 30, 2026, Chemomab will make presentations at EASL 2026, the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of the Liver in Barcelona, Spain.

CMMB closed Friday's trading at $2.02, up 9.37%.