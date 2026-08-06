Top Biotech Gainers: ATTO Debuts, AMWL Cuts Loss, PRGO Returns To The Black, URGN Hits New High

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Attovia Therapeutics, which surged following its Nasdaq debut; American Well, after reporting a narrower loss; Perrigo, which swung back to profit; and UroGen Pharma, following strong second-quarter financial results, among others.

Read on…

ATTO Soars on Nasdaq Debut

Attovia Therapeutics Inc. (ATTO) was one of the top gainers on Wednesday, with shares soaring more than 28% after making its Nasdaq debut.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases made its debut on the Nasdaq, pricing its shares at $17 each.

The company's lead drug candidate ATTO-1310 completed dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers (HVs) and patients suffering from chronic pruritus and high-itch atopic dermatitis in the first quarter of 2026.

Next in the pipeline is ATTO-2306, an investigational therapy for inflammatory skin disease, which is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies and is expected to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2027. The company is also developing ATTO-1091 for inflammatory bowel disease, which is in IND-enabling studies and is expected to advance into a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first half of 2027, pending IND clearance.

ATTO closed Wednesday's trading at $21.90, up 28.82%.

AMWL Narrows Loss

American Well Corp. (AMWL), a provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based platform for technology-enabled healthcare, surged nearly 25% after reporting its Q2 2026 financial results and issuing Q3 2026 guidance.

The company narrowed its net loss to $9.6 million, or $0.59 per share, in Q2 2026, compared with $19.5 million, or $1.24 per share, in the year-ago quarter. However, revenue declined to $52.0 million from $70.9 million in Q2 2025.

Looking ahead, Amwell expects Q3 2026 revenue to be between $46 million and $48 million, well below the $56.3 million reported in Q3 2025.

The company also reiterated its objective to achieve positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Despite the anticipated year-over-year decline in revenue, investors appeared encouraged by the company's improving profitability, driving the stock higher.

AMWL closed Wednesday's trading at $13.02, up 24.95%.

BJDX on Track

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX), a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics/medical device company, jumped more than 24% on Monday, on no specific news.

Last month, the company announced having achieved its targeted enrollment of 750 patients in its SYMON-II multicenter clinical validation study.

SYMON-II is a prospective, multicenter clinical validation study designed to evaluate the ability of Bluejay's Symphony IL-6 test to help clinicians assess the risk of 28-day all-cause mortality early in patients with sepsis who are admitted, or expected to be admitted, to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Sepsis remains one of the leading causes of hospital mortality worldwide.

The company expects to complete data cleaning, statistical analysis, and clinical reporting in the coming months. The study results are expected to support Bluejay's planned regulatory submissions for the Symphony IL-6 platform.

BJDX closed Wednesday's trading at $1.24, up 24%.

PRGO Swings to Profit

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) soared more than 23% on Wednesday after reporting Q2, 2026 financial results.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company reported net income of $74.5 million or $0.53 per share compared with a net loss of $8.4 million or $0.06 per share in the year-ago period. However, net sales decreased to $1.02 billion in Q2, 2026 from $1.06 billion in the year-ago period.

PRGO closed Wednesday's trading at $13.27, up 23.10%.

GERN On Watch

Geron Corp. (GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on blood cancers, jumped more than 21% after reporting its quarterly results.

Net product revenue rose to $57.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $49.0 million a year earlier, driven by higher sales of RYTELO. Approved in June 2024, RYTELO is indicated for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a type of blood cancer.

The company reported a net loss of $16.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $16.4 million or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2025. The slightly wider loss was mainly due to higher non-cash inventory-related expenses, partly offset by stronger RYTELO sales.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects RYTELO net product revenue to be in the range of $220 million to $240 million, compared to $184 million reported in 2025.

GERN closed Wednesday's trading at $1.63, up 21.64%.

URGN Hits 52-week High

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) gained more than 16% on Wednesday after reporting strong second-quarter 2026 results.

Total revenue surged to $72.5 million in Q2, 2026 from $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by the continued commercial launch of ZUSDURI. Approved in June 2025, ZUSDURI is indicated for the treatment of bladder cancer.

The company also significantly narrowed its net loss to $14.4 million or $0.28 per share from $49.9 million or $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter, reflecting stronger revenue growth and improved operating performance.

URGN closed Wednesday's trading at $46.43, up 16.31%.

Did you know?

When we think about high blood pressure, we often think about its impact on the heart. But its effects can reach much further - including the brain.

A healthy blood pressure for adults is generally around 90/60 to 120/80 mmHg. The top number is known as systolic pressure, and it measures the pressure in our arteries when the heart contracts and pumps blood around the body. The bottom number, known as diastolic pressure, measures the pressure when our heart relaxes between beats and fills with blood.

Research suggests that having a systolic blood pressure of 140 mmHg or higher during your 40s and 50s may be associated with an increased risk of developing dementia later in life. (Source: Alzheimer's Research UK).