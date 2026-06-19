Top Biotech Gainers: BFLY Lifts Off, KARD Makes A Splash, OM, QTRX On Watch

(RTTNews) - Thursday's top gainers include Butterfly Network, whose partner unveiled plans to introduce a full-body ultrasound scanner in spa settings; Kardigan, which debuted on the Nasdaq; and Outset Medical, which amended its purchasing agreement for the Tablo Hemodialysis System, among others.

Read on...

BFLY Soars as Partner Unveils Plans for the Midjourney Scanner

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), a pioneer and leader in semiconductor-based ultrasound devices, programmable cloud software and AI, was up 18% on Thursday, following an update from one of its partners.

Midjourney Inc., with which Butterfly Network entered into a Co-Development and Licensing Agreement last November, has revealed that it is building a new AI-powered ultrasonic scanner to image the human body in just 60 seconds. The device is designed to provide a detailed look inside organs, tissues, and blood vessels without the need for traditional MRI machines.

The scanner, which incorporates 40 Butterfly Ultrasound-on-Chip imaging modules per system, is expected to be marketed as a spa-like experience, with the first Spa scheduled to open in the heart of San Francisco in 2027.

Describing the process, Midjourney states: The scan begins as one enters a shallow pool of golden light and gently descends through a ring of underwater sensors. The sensors send ultrasonic sound waves through the body from every angle, capturing information about internal structures as the waves travel and reflect. With enough waves and enough angles, a 3D image will be reconstructed using AI to figure out what's happening inside the body.

BFLY closed Thursday's trading at $8.90, up 55.87%.

KARD Makes Strong Nasdaq Debut

Kardigan Inc. (KARD), a clinical-stage precision therapeutics company that made its Nasdaq debut on June 18, 2026, was also one of the top gainers on Thursday.

The company priced its initial public offering of 25 million shares of common stock at $16 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $400 million. The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

KARD closed Thursday's trading at $22, up 37.50%.

OM Amends Purchasing Agreement with HCA Management

Shares of Outset Medical Inc. (OM) were up over 25% on Thursday, following an amended purchasing agreement with HCA Management.

This medical technology company's flagship product is Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home.

Under the updated deal, signed on June 14, 2026, HCA has committed to replacing and upgrading its existing fleet of Tablo Hemodialysis Systems by purchasing new units between 2026 and 2028 for an aggregate contract value of approximately $40 million.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company's revenue was $27.9 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $29.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

While reporting first quarter results last month, the company reiterated its 2026 revenue guidance of $125 million to $130 million, a 5% to 9% increase over $119.5 million in 2025.

OM closed Thursday's trading at $5.05, up 25.62%.

EXOZ Turns Heads

eXoZymes Inc. (EXOZ), a company that uses AI-designed enzymes to convert abundant feedstock into high-value nutritional products and medicines, announced that it has completed its previously announced public offering of common stock and warrants.

The offering consisted of 330,575 units, including 34,440 units sold through the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. Each unit included two shares of common stock and one warrant to purchase an additional share. Priced at $8.99 per share and $0.02 per warrant, the offering generated approximately $5.95 million in gross proceeds.

EXOZ closed Thursday's trading at $7.83, up 22.34%.

What's the buzz at QTRX?

Quanterix Corp. (QTRX), a life-sciences company, was up over 17% on Thursday, on no specific news.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the results of which were reported last month, revenue was $36.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to $30.3 million in the prior year.

While reporting first quarter results, Quanterix also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $169 million to $174 million. The company reported revenue of $138.9 million in 2025.

QTRX closed Thursday's trading at $3.39, up 17.71%.

Did you know?

Some individuals experience a strong aversion to specific sounds. This heightened sensitivity can trigger negative physiological reactions, emotional distress, and intrusive thoughts. This condition is known as misophonia.

Common triggers include everyday sounds such as chewing, slurping, sniffing, loud breathing, tapping, and clicking. (Source: Duke University School of Medicine)