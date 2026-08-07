Top Biotech Gainers: CELZ Soars On Patent News, BRVE Debuts Strong, IOVA Revenue Climbs 66%

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers in the biotech space include Creative Medical, boosted by a new U.S. patent covering exosome-based immunotherapy for Type 1 diabetes; Braveheart, following its IPO; Iovance, after reporting a 66% increase in second-quarter revenue; and Sight Sciences, after raising its full-year outlook following strong quarterly performance, among others.

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CELZ's Patent Expansion Sparks Investor Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) led the pack of gainers on Thursday, with shares rising more than 70% on patent news.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine solutions announced it has received a new U.S. patent covering exosome-based immunotherapy for Type 1 diabetes. The patent expands the company's intellectual property protection for its MyeloCelz, CELZ-101, and CELZ-201 diabetes platforms.

CELZ closed Thursday's trading at $1.15, up 71.95%.

BRVE Debuts with a Bang

Braveheart Bio Inc. (BRVE) jumped more than 65% on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy ("HCM") and other serious cardiovascular diseases made its Nasdaq debut today (August 6, 2026), pricing its shares at $18 each.

The lead drug candidate is BHB 1893, a next-generation oral small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor being developed to treat obstructive HCM ("oHCM") and non obstructive HCM ("nHCM").

The company expects to initiate LIONHEART-HCM, a global Phase 3 trial of BHB 1893 in oHCM, in the second half of 2026 and NOBLEHEART-HCM, a global Phase 3 trial in nHCM, in the first half of 2027.

BRVE closed Thursday's trading at $29.80, up 65.56%.

ENSC Boosts Liquidity with New Financing

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) on Thursday completed the acquisition of Cy Biopharma Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel neuroplastogenic therapies beyond mood disorders, with an initial focus on complex pain.

The company also announced up to $77 million in private financing, consisting of $21.5 million raised through an initial private placement, $17.1 million in cash and cash equivalents from Cy Biopharma's pre-acquisition convertible note financing, and up to $38.6 million in additional funding upon achievement of clinical trial milestones.

ENSC closed Thursday's trading at $0.52, up 44.83%.

IOVA Records 66% Revenue Growth in Q2

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) gained more than 40% on Thursday following its second-quarter financial results.

This commercial biotechnology company focuses on developing and delivering novel polyclonal tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer. Its lead product, Amtagvi, is the first FDA-approved T cell therapy for a solid tumor indication and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

The company reported Q2 2026 total product revenue of approximately $99 million, up 66% from $60 million in the second quarter of 2025 and 39% from $71 million in the first quarter of 2026.

IOVA closed Thursday's trading at $6.21, up 43.09%.

SGHT Lifts Revenue Outlook

Shares of Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) gained more than 27% on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter 2026 financial results, raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, and lowered its adjusted operating expense outlook for the year.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $23.4 million, an increase of 20% compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Net loss narrowed significantly to $4.4 million in Q2 2026, a 63% improvement from $11.9 million in the prior year period. Net loss per share was $0.08, compared to $0.23 in the second quarter of 2025.

Based on the strong quarterly performance, Sight Sciences raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $88 million-$92 million, implying year-over-year growth of 14% to 19%, compared with its previous outlook of $83 million-$89 million. The company also lowered its full-year 2026 adjusted operating expense guidance to $92 million-$94 million, down from its prior forecast of $93 million-$96 million, while still representing a 5% to 7% increase compared with 2025.

SGHT closed Thursday's trading at $7.09, up 27.75%.

MYO Sees 14-19% Revenue Growth in Q3

Myomo Inc. (MYO), a wearable medical robotics company focused on improving functionality for individuals with neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, gained more than 20% after reporting second-quarter 2026 financial results.

The company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $11.7 million, a 21% increase compared with the second quarter of 2025, driven by a higher average selling price (ASP) and growth in the number of revenue-generating units.

For the third quarter of 2026, Myomo expects revenue to be in the range of $11.5 million to $12.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 14% to 19%.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $45 million - $47 million, up from its previous outlook of $43 million-$46 million. The updated guidance compares with full-year 2025 revenue of $40.9 million, reflecting continued growth momentum in its wearable medical robotics business.

MYO closed Thursday's trading at $1.31, up 23.58%.

Did you know?

Music-related leisure activities may be associated with a lower risk of dementia in older adults. A study published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry found that older adults who regularly listened to music or played a musical instrument at least once a week had a 39% and 35% lower risk of developing dementia, respectively, compared with those who did neither activity. (Source: Harvard Health Publishing)