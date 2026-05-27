Top Biotech Gainers: CODX Soars On Ebola Assay Progress, NRXP Nears FDA Decision, NVAX On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's Top Gainers list includes CODX, which is advancing the development of its Ebola PCR Assay; NRXP, which has a couple of near-term regulatory catalysts to watch; ECOR, whose latest SEC filing reveals an insider transaction; and OTLK, which reported an encouraging update related to its investigational product LYTENAVA. Also in focus is the FDA Advisory Committee that will meet on May 28 to select the 2026-2027 Formula for COVID-19 vaccines, as SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, keeps evolving.

CODX Advances Ebola Assay

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX), a molecular diagnostics company, jumped nearly 80% on Tuesday, leading the pack of gainers as the company advances its Ebola PCR Assay.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it has advanced the PCR assay development strategy for the Bundibugyo virus, currently causing an outbreak of Ebola disease, with the support of CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., the Indian joint venture between Co-Dx and Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited.

The outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO on May 17, 2026. According to reports, more than 900 suspected cases and 220 suspected deaths have been reported.

CODX closed Tuesday's trading at $9.11, up 79.68%.

Time To Watch NRXP As FDA Decision Nears

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was up over 30% on Tuesday.

The company is developing NRX-100, KETAFREE, and NRX-101.

NRX-100 is an intravenous formulation of ketamine in development for the treatment of suicidal depression, with a New Drug Application expected to be filed with the FDA in Q2, 2026.

KETAFREE is the first preservative-free ketamine formulation that does not include potentially toxic preservatives found in current multidose ketamine presentations and is currently under FDA review, with product review expected to be completed this summer.

Earlier this month, the company received FDA clearance to initiate a clinical trial comparing NRX-101 against a placebo in patients with depression and suicidality who are being treated with either Robotic-assisted Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) or sham TMS.

NRXP closed Tuesday's trading at $4.31, up 33.85%.

ECOR Hits New High

electroCore Inc. (ECOR), a bioelectronic medicine & wellness company, was another top gainer of the day.

The company, which recently reported a 43% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026, expects revenue for this year to increase 30% over 2025.

An SEC filing dated May 25, 2026, reveals that Thomas Errico, the company director, purchased 9,992 shares for $5.99 each on May 21, 2026.

ECOR closed Tuesday's trading at $8.91, up 33.58%.

Is the outlook bright for OTLK?

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) jumped more than 29% on Tuesday, following an encouraging regulatory development related to its investigational product, LYTENAVA.

LYTENAVA, proposed for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, has been thrice rejected by the FDA - in August 2023, August 2025, and in December 2025.

In an effort to seek alignment with the FDA regarding the regulatory pathway for LYTENAVA, the company submitted a formal dispute resolution request (FDRR) to the FDA on April 7, 2026.

Following the completion of the Formal Dispute Resolution (FDR) process with the Office of New Drugs (OND), the FDA, on Tuesday (May 26, 2026) concluded that substantial evidence of effectiveness has been established for LYTENAVA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

As a result, Outlook Therapeutics expects to resubmit the BLA for LYTENAVA in June 2026.

OTLK closed Tuesday's trading at $0.40, up 29.14%.

Tracking QTTB's Signals

Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, was up over 20% on Tuesday.

The company's drug candidate, Bempikibart, is being investigated in Part B of a phase 2a trial in patients with severe or very severe alopecia areata, dubbed SIGNAL. The 36-week topline data readout for Part B of the SIGNAL-AA Phase 2a clinical trial is expected in mid-2026.

QTTB closed Tuesday's trading at $7.09, up 22.24%.

Johns Hopkins Clears Path for CMND-100

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has won clearance from the Johns Hopkins Medicine Institutional Review Board (JHM-IRB) for its ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial of CMND-100.

In the trial, CMND-100 is being studied in healthy volunteers and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) Subjects: Parts A, B, and C. The Johns Hopkins IRB clearance permits the company to proceed with Parts B and C.

CMND closed Tuesday's trading at $2.59, up 14.60%.

What's the Buzz At NVAX?

Novavax Inc. (NVAX), the developer of COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid, was one of the top gainers on Tuesday, rising over 13%.

On May 28, 2026, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the FDA will meet in open session to discuss and make recommendations on the selection of the 2026-2027 Formula for COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States.

The committee will be asked to discuss available evidence on recent and currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants (SARS-CoV-2 is the virus behind COVID-19).

Most current COVID-19 variants still come from the JN.1 strain that appeared in late 2023, but the virus is continuing to change. The LP.8.1 variant that was common in 2025 has now been replaced by newer JN.1-related variants like XFG. Currently, the XFG variants remain dominant in the U.S. and globally. Because the virus keeps evolving, experts need to review whether COVID-19 vaccines should be updated to better match the newer strains.

NVAX closed Tuesday's trading at $10.46, up 13.57%.