Top Biotech Gainers: GOSS To File Seralutinib NDA In Sep, OMER Gains On AZN's Loss, FBRX Acquired

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Entera Bio, following an oversubscribed private placement financing; Gossamer, which is progressing toward a planned Seralutinib NDA submission in September; First Tracks, which has been firing on all cylinders since its Nasdaq debut; and Forte Biosciences, following its agreement to be acquired by argenx, among others.

Read on…

ENTX Soars on Oversubscribed Financing

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), a clinical-stage company, led the pack of gainers on Monday, with shares soaring more than 90%.

The company announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for an oversubscribed private placement financing, expected to generate approximately $275 million in gross proceeds. The Private Placement is expected to close on or about July 28, 2026.

Entera's lead drug candidate is EB613, the first oral anabolic (bone-building) tablet in development for the treatment of osteoporosis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in late 2026, with topline results expected in the second half of 2028.

ENTX closed Monday's trading at $3.92, up 91.22%.

GOSS To File Seralutinib NDA in September

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS), on Monday, announced several regulatory, strategic, and corporate updates.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Seralutinib to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is expected to be filed in September 2026, following a productive Pre-NDA Type B meeting with the FDA and receipt of the official meeting minutes.

The company has also regained worldwide development and commercialization rights to Seralutinib from Chiesi. In addition, shareholders have approved proposals related to the company's previously announced convertible note exchange and authorised a reverse stock split.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled approximately $57 million as of June 30, 2026, according to the company.

GOSS closed Monday's trading at $0.19, up 46.62%.

FBRX Scooped Up

Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) has agreed to be acquired by argenx (ARGX) for $77 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of roughly $2.2 billion.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is advancing FB102, a proprietary anti-CD122 monoclonal antibody therapeutic candidate with potential broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related indications. The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2026.

FBRX closed Monday's trading at $76.50, up 39.65%.

TVGN On Watch

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) jumped more than 24% on Monday on no specific news.

Last month, the company launched a new healthcare services initiative as part of its strategy to expand into a broader, revenue-generating healthcare business. The initiative is being led on an interim basis by Vice President of Strategic Initiatives William Keane.

As part of this effort, the company is evaluating the acquisition of a Management Services Organization (MSO) and a Contract Research Organization (CRO). If completed, these acquisitions could generate approximately $100 million in combined annual revenue while supporting Tevogen's goal of improving healthcare affordability and access.

The company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for Monday, August 24, 2026.

TVGN closed Monday's trading at $5.57, up 24.05%.

TRAX Races Higher

First Tracks Biotherapeutics Inc. (TRAX), a recent spin-off of AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB), has been firing on all cylinders since its Nasdaq debut on April 20, 2026.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company is advancing antibody therapeutics that modulate immune pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its pipeline includes ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1b trial for celiac disease and eosinophilic esophagitis; Rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, which has completed a Phase 2b trial for rheumatoid arthritis; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in a Phase 1a trial.

TRAX closed Monday's trading at $42.03, up 18.33%.

Rival setback fuels Omeros rally

Shares of Omeros (OMER) jumped more than 15% on Monday after AstraZeneca (AZN) reported that its rare disease drug Ultomiris failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).

Omeros markets FDA-approved YARTEMLEA, a treatment for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA), and the failure of AstraZeneca's Ultomiris removes a key near-term competitive threat to the drug, according to analysts at H.C. Wainwright.

OMER closed Monday's trading at $11.34, up 15.83%.

Did you know?

Although 7 to 9 hours of sleep at night is generally recommended for adults, a small group of people, known as Natural Short Sleepers (NSS), defies this rule.

These individuals naturally need only 4 to 6 hours of sleep a night throughout their lives. Unlike people who are sleep-deprived, natural short sleepers do not experience the usual negative effects of too little sleep. They also do not feel the need to sleep longer and may even feel worse if they do. So, what causes this?

Research has linked NSS to mutations in several genes, including DEC2, ADRB1, NPSR1, and GRM1. More recently, scientists identified a mutation in the salt-induced kinase 3 (SIK3) gene (hSIK3-N783Y) in a person with the natural short sleep trait, adding another genetic factor associated with the condition. (Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2025))