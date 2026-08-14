Top Biotech Gainers: HCTI, LEXX, LNSR, JUNS, OMER, AVAH...

(RTTNews) - Thursday's gainers list includes Healthcare Triangle, which reported triple-digit revenue and gross profit growth; Lexaria Bioscience, following a new GLP-1-focused agreement with PegBio; LENSAR, after strong second-quarter results; Jupiter Neurosciences, after securing exclusive U.S. rights to ALA-002; Omeros, on strong YARTEMLEA sales; and Aveanna Healthcare, following strong Q2 results and raised 2026 guidance.

HCTI On Watch

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) reported strong Q2 2026 financial results, with revenue rising 158% year over year to $9.19 million and gross profit increasing 322% to $2.07 million.

Gross margin expanded to 22.5% from 13.8% in Q2 2025, driven largely by its AI-powered customer engagement segment.

The AI platform contributed approximately $6.31 million, or 69% of quarterly revenue, while the Customer Engagement Services segment generated $1.64 million in gross profit at a 26% margin.

The company also strengthened its balance sheet, with stockholders' equity increasing to $49.1 million as of June 30, 2026, from $9.9 million at December 31, 2025.

HCTI closed Thursday's trading at $1.73, up 39.52%. In premarket trading today, the stock is down 16.19% at $1.45.

Lexaria Enters MTA With PegBio

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has entered into a Material Transfer Agreement with PegBio Co., Ltd. to evaluate Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH drug delivery technology with a proprietary PegBio molecule being developed for the GLP-1 market.

Under the agreement, PegBio will provide Lexaria with its proprietary GLP-1 molecule, which will be processed using DehydraTECH and evaluated for pharmacokinetic performance in animal studies.

PegBio's lead product, PB-119 (Visepegenatide Injection), is a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist approved in China in November 2025. The company also has additional GLP-1-related candidates ranging from preclinical development through Phase II.

Lexaria said it will provide an update following completion of the planned studies, including any potential decisions regarding technology licensing or other commercial opportunities.

The agreement expands Lexaria's group of potential commercial partners for its DehydraTECH-powered GLP-1 drug delivery platform.

LEXX closed Thursday's trading at $8.10, up 32.35%. In premarket trading today, the stock is down 7.42% at $7.50.

LENSAR Jumps On Strong Q2 Results

LENSAR (LNSR), a medical technology company focused on advanced robotic laser solutions for cataract treatment, jumped over 31% following strong second-quarter results.

The company reported total revenue of $16.5 million, up 18% from $13.9 million in Q2 2025, while recurring revenue increased 20% to $13.7 million.

Procedure revenue grew 23% year over year to $10.2 million, reflecting increased utilization of the ALLY Robotic Cataract Laser System.

LENSAR placed 10 ALLY Systems during the quarter, bringing its installed ALLY base to approximately 215 systems, with a backlog of 13 systems as of June 30, 2026.

The company's total laser installed base reached 445 systems, supported by continued growth in ALLY placements and recurring revenue.

LNSR closed Thursday's trading at $8.27, up 31.48%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up 3.63% at $8.56.

Jupiter Neurosciences Expands CNS Pipeline With ALA-002

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) has entered into a definitive license agreement with PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. for perpetual, exclusive U.S. rights to ALA-002, a patented, non-racemic MDMA formulation with FDA Novel Chemical Entity designation.

Under the agreement, Jupiter will make an upfront payment of $3.33 million, consisting of $1.5 million in cash and $1.83 million in common stock, and could pay up to $96.67 million in development, regulatory and commercialization milestones.

The transaction expands Jupiter into a dual clinical-stage CNS company, complementing its JOTROL program, which is being evaluated in a Phase IIa clinical trial for Parkinson's disease.

ALA-002 is designed to provide an improved cardiovascular safety profile and reduced abuse liability compared with racemic MDMA while retaining the therapeutic properties associated with MDMA-assisted therapy. The candidate remains investigational and has not been approved by the FDA.

PharmAla will retain rights to ALA-002 outside the U.S. and will continue to manufacture GMP-grade ALA-002 for Jupiter. The agreement also provides PharmAla with a 3% royalty on future U.S. net sales after the third commercialization milestone.

JUNS closed Thursday's trading at $6.00, up 30.15%. In premarket trading today, the stock is up 0.83% at $6.05.

Omeros Soars On YARTEMLEA-Fueled Q2 Profit

Omeros Corporation (OMER), a biotechnology company focused on complement-mediated diseases, cancers and addictive disorders, jumped over 26% after reporting strong second-quarter 2026 results.

The company's FDA-approved YARTEMLEA continued to gain momentum during its first full quarter of commercial launch, generating gross revenue of $32.2 million, up 190% from $11.1 million in the first quarter. Net revenue reached $28.5 million.

Omeros reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with $56.1 million, or $0.78 per share, in the first quarter. Excluding non-cash gains, adjusted net income was $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share, versus an adjusted net loss of $17.1 million in Q1.

The company ended the quarter with $132 million in cash and short-term investments and continued strengthening its capital structure by repurchasing $30.5 million of its 2029 convertible notes, reducing the outstanding principal to approximately $40.3 million and eliminating $8.6 million in future interest payments.

Looking ahead, Omeros expects several potential catalysts across its pipeline, including continued expansion of YARTEMLEA, Phase 3 preparation for zaltenibart with Novo Nordisk, an inpatient clinical trial of OMS527 for cocaine use disorder by year-end 2026, and continued development of its oncology and targeted complement-activating therapy platforms.

OMER closed Thursday's trading at $17.35, up 26.55%. In premarket trading today, the stock is down 1.73% at $17.05.

Aveanna Healthcare Jumps As 2026 Outlook Raised

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) jumped nearly 25% after reporting strong second-quarter 2026 financial results and raising its full-year guidance.

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $670.5 million, up 13.7% from the prior-year period, while net income increased to $40.3 million from $27.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8.0% to $95.4 million.

Growth was driven by strength across all three business segments, with Private Duty Services contributing the largest increase in revenue.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue rose 14.8% to $1.318 billion, while net income increased to $81.9 million from $32.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 15.4% to $179.8 million.

Aveanna also strengthened its outlook for fiscal 2026, now expecting revenue of more than $2.68 billion, compared with its previous range of $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion.

The company also raised its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to more than $365 million, up from its prior range of $338 million to $342 million, reflecting continued confidence in its operating momentum and growth opportunities.

AVAH closed Thursday's trading at $11.29, up 24.75%. In premarket trading today, the stock is down 1.43% at $11.13.