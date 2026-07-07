Top Biotech Gainers: LUCY Shines, SEER Gets Takeover Offer, OFIX, ENOV Rally On CMS Update

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers include Innovative Eyewear, which announced preliminary second-quarter net sales; Seer, following an acquisition proposal; and Orthofix and Enovis, which stand to benefit from CMS reimbursement reversal, among others.

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Innovative Eyewear Catches Investors' Eyes

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) soared 63% on Monday after the company announced preliminary, unaudited net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, alongside significant new retail partnerships in Canada and the United States.

The developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear expects Q2 2026 net sales of approximately $0.99 million, representing a 71% year-over-year increase from Q2 2025. This marks the twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

The company also announced that it has received an initial purchase order from a Canadian optical retail group that operates 345 locations, with product deployment expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026. Additionally, it has been awarded a 50-store test with a major U.S. retailer, which is expected to commence in September 2026.

The full financial results for the second quarter are expected to be reported in mid-August 2026.

LUCY closed Monday's trading at $1.24, up 63.16%.

Seer Receives Acquisition Proposal

Seer Inc. (SEER) has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Omid Farokhzad, the company's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. He has proposed acquiring all outstanding shares of Seer's Class A common stock for $2.45 per share in cash, plus two separate contingent value rights.

The Board of Directors will establish a Special Committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal and explore other strategic alternatives. It will then determine the course of action that best serves the interests of the company and its shareholders.

Seer is a life sciences company that develops proteomics technologies and solutions for biological research.

SEER closed Monday's trading at $2.19, up 35.19%.

What's the buzz around YD Bio?

YD Bio Limited (YDES), a biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics and ophthalmic technologies, was up 23% on Monday on no specific news.

The company is advancing its OkaiDx Pancreatic Cancer Early Detection program through a clinical validation pathway aligned with the FDA. It is targeting completion of patient enrollment, data cleaning, quality control, and preliminary statistical analysis for the program in 2026. The company also plans to submit a Q-Submission to the FDA to discuss potential Breakthrough Device designation for the pancreatic cancer program.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net revenue increased by 17% to $596,817, compared with $510,360 reported in 2024.

YDES closed Monday's trading at $2.34, up 23.16%.

Orthofix Gets Relief After CMS Reimbursement Update

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) jumped more than 16% following an update from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regarding reimbursement policies for non-invasive bone growth stimulators.

Orthofix is a global medical technology company focused on developing solutions for bone healing, spinal care, and mobility restoration for patients with musculoskeletal conditions.

In April 2026, the FDA reclassified non-invasive bone growth stimulators from Class III to Class II devices, leading CMS to revise billing requirements and Medicare reimbursement policies for these devices effective May 18, 2026. The reimbursement changes reduced the average Medicare payments for certain codes by approximately 10%, prompting the company to lower its 2026 financial outlook then.

However, now that CMS has withdrawn those changes, Orthofix expects Medicare reimbursement rates for its non-invasive bone growth stimulators to return to pre-May 18, 2026, levels.

OFIX closed Monday's trading at $11.57, up 16.40%.

Enovis Also Gets a Boost from CMS Reimbursement Reversal

Enovis Corp. (ENOV) jumped more than 15% on Monday on news of the CMS reversing the previous reimbursement changes for non-invasive bone growth stimulators.

The company's Prevention & Recovery segment includes bone growth stimulators as part of its product portfolio.

ENOV closed Monday's trading at $25.90, up 15.11%.

Adlai Nortye On the Move

Adlai Nortye (ANL), a global clinical-stage company developing innovative cancer therapies, was one of the top gainers on Monday.

The company's clinical drug candidates include AN9025, AN8025, AN4005, and Palupiprant (AN0025).

-- AN9025 is in a global Phase I trial in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring RAS mutations in the US and China. -- AN8025 is in a Phase I trial in patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic solid tumors in Australia and China, with dose escalation anticipated to be completed by the end of this year. -- AN4005 is in a Phase I, multi-center, open-label clinical trial study in patients with advanced solid tumors, with clinical updates expected in the second half of 2026. -- Palupiprant (AN0025) is in a Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with chemoradiotherapy and radiotherapy (total neoadjuvant therapy: 'TNT') for treating rectal cancer, dubbed ARTEMIS. Topline results from this study are expected in the first half of 2027.

ANL closed Monday's trading at $10.92, up 15.07%.

Did you know?

Eli Lilly's Retatrutide, an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous injection, lowered blood sugar levels (measured by A1C, a marker of average blood glucose over time) by up to 2% and helped patients lose an average of 16.8% of their body weight in a late-stage trial.

One shot, two potential benefits - improved diabetes management and weight reduction.