Top Biotech Gainers: PBLS Soars Over 50%, CLOV Rallies On Legal Win, RNAZ, TMCI On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Parabilis, following a strong debut on its first day of trading; Shoulder Innovations, which recently issued a rosy outlook for the year; and Clover Health, which won a legal victory in its dispute with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, among others.

Read on…

PBLS Makes a Splash

Parabilis Medicines Inc. (PBLS), which made its debut on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, led the pack of gainers, with shares rising 58%.

The company priced its IPO of 33.50 million shares of its common stock for $20.00 per share. The offering, which is scheduled to close on or about June 11, 2026, is expected to rake in gross proceeds of about $670 million.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on developing transformative medicines targeting important disease-causing proteins that have historically been difficult to treat with drugs. Its lead drug candidate is Zolucatetide, the first medicine designed to directly block the interaction between b catenin and the T-cell factor, a key process that helps cancer cells grow.

PBLS closed Wednesday's trading at $31.60, up 58%.

What's making news at SCLX?

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) was one of the top gainers of the day on no specific news.

Last week, the company announced that its Board of Directors had established June 15, 2026, as the payment date for the previously declared dividend of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock to eligible holders of Scilex common stock and other qualifying equity securities.

The dividend will be paid to participating holders who held the applicable Scilex securities as of the June 1, 2026, record date. Nasdaq will determine the ex-dividend date in accordance with its applicable rules.

SCLX closed Wednesday's trading at $8.80, up 25%.

MYO On a Strong Footing?

Myomo Inc. (MYO), a wearable medical robotics company, was up more than 17% on Wednesday.

An SEC filing dated June 9, 2026, reveals that Micah Mitchell, Chief Commercial Officer of Myomo, sold 6,529 shares of company stock at $1.33 per share on June 8, 2026.

The transaction was not a discretionary sale but was executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs) on June 5, 2026.

Following the transaction, Mitchell retained direct ownership of 102,949 shares of Myomo common stock.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $10.3 million to $10.8 million, compared to $9.7 million reported in the second quarter of 2025.

MYO closed Wednesday's trading at $1.54, up 17.56%.

SI on the Move

Shares of Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, were up over 16% on Wednesday.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the results of which were reported last month, net revenue was $16.7 million, a 65% increase over the first quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead to full year 2026, the company expects revenue to range between $65 million and $68 million, representing growth of approximately 37% to 44% over full year 2025 net revenue.

SI closed Wednesday's trading at $17.89, up 16.78%.

CLOV Rallies on Legal Win and Medicare Star Rating Upgrade

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) was up over 13% on Wednesday, following a legal victory in its dispute with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding the 2026 Star Rating assigned to its PPO plan.

With the Court ruling in the company's favour, its primary PPO plan has secured a major upgrade from 3.5 to 4.5 Stars. This strengthens its competitive position and impacts payment year 2027. The PPO plan covers over 97% of Clover's members.

For full year 2026, the company expects total revenues to range between $2.81 billion and $2.92 billion, representing 49% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

CLOV closed Wednesday's trading at $4.89, up 13.99%.

GMRS Rallies Again

GMR Solutions Inc. (GMRS), the nation's largest provider of emergency medical services, rallied for the second straight day on Wednesday - gaining more than 13% on no specific news.

The company's common stock began trading on the NYSE as recently as May 13, 2026, priced at $15 per share. The first earnings report since its IPO was released on June 1, 2026.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company reported net revenue of $1,457.6 million, an increase of 6.6% compared to $1,367.4 million in the same period in 2025. Net income rose significantly to $106.3 million, up 179.7% from $38.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to range between $5,890 million and $6,180 million.

GMRS closed Wednesday's trading at $13.18, up 13.43%.

TMCI On Watch

Treace Medical Concepts Inc. (TMCI), a medical technology company, was also among the top gainers on Wednesday.

Last month, the company reported a 10% decline in its first quarter 2026 revenue and reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

For full-year 2026, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $202 million to $212 million, representing a decline of 5% to 0%, compared to full-year 2025.

TMCI closed Wednesday's trading at $4.23, up 13.40%.

RNAZ To Host first live R&D webcast

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ), a clinical-stage oncology company, is scheduled to host its first live virtual R&D Webcast on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company is expected to provide updates on its recently initiated Phase 2a clinical trial of TTX-MC138 in ctDNA-positive colorectal cancer, alongside portfolio and investment thesis updates across its development pipeline.

RNAZ closed Wednesday's trading at $5.51, up 10.87%.

Did you know?

The most expensive medicine in the world is Lenmeldy, a gene therapy that was approved in March 2024 for the treatment of children with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

MLD is an ultra-rare and severely life-limiting neurometabolic disease that affects about 1 in 100,000 babies. It is caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for encoding the enzyme arylsulfatase A (ARSA), leading to neurological damage and developmental regression.

The one-time gene therapy for MLD, Lenmeldy, costs $4.25 million per one-time treatment. (Source: Drugs.com)