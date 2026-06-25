Top Biotech Gainers: PLSM Inks Virtual Maternity Care Deal, ICCM Turns Heads, SLN Hits New High

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers include Pulsenmore, which has entered into a collaboration with Ouma Health, a provider of virtual maternity care solutions in the United States; IceCure Medical, whose ProSense technology was validated in an article published in the International Journal of Surgery; and Silence Therapeutics, which has a near-term clinical trial catalyst to watch, among others.

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Pulsenmore Soars on Virtual Maternity Care Deal

Pulsenmore Ltd. (PLSM) led the pack of gainers, with shares surging as much as 280% on news of a strategic partnership with Ouma Health, a provider of virtual maternity care solutions in the United States.

The collaboration will enable Ouma Health to add Pulsenmore's FDA-authorized home ultrasound platform to its virtual maternity care platform. This will allow clinicians to extend prenatal ultrasound monitoring beyond the clinic and into patients' homes while maintaining a continuous connection between expectant mothers and their care teams throughout pregnancy.

PLSM closed Wednesday's trading at $6.59, up 93.26%.

ICCM Draws Wall Street Interest on Publication of Peer-Reviewed Study

IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM) soared more than 50% following a newly published peer-reviewed journal article presenting key clinical advantages of cryoablation over radiofrequency ablation for early-stage breast cancer. The article was published in the International Journal of Surgery.

The company's flagship product, ProSense, is a minimally invasive cryosurgical tool that offers the option to destroy tumours by freezing them. It is the first and only medical device to receive FDA marketing authorization for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above.

ICCM closed Wednesday's trading at $9.30, up 51.96%.

Cuprina Wriggles Higher

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (CUPR) jumped more than 45% on Wednesday, on no specific news.

Earlier this month, the company received FDA clearance for MEDIFLY Maggots, its medical-grade Lucilia cuprina larvae used in maggot debridement therapy (MDT).

MEDIFLY Maggots is cleared for the debridement of non-healing necrotic skin and soft tissue wounds, including pressure ulcers, neuropathic foot ulcers, and non-healing traumatic or post-surgical wounds.

A 1:8 reverse stock split was implemented last month to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Markets Listing Requirements.

CUPR closed Wednesday's trading at $5.74, up 45.69%.

Nuvectis on Watch

Nuvectis Pharma Inc. (NVCT) has been on a roll since the signing of a license agreement with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group on June 22, 2026.

As part of the agreement, Nuvectis has gained exclusive rights outside China to develop, manufacture, and commercialize two clinical-stage drug candidates - NXP100 (HSK39297), a late-stage Complement Factor B inhibitor being developed for complement-mediated diseases, and NXP200 (HSK42360), a BRAF inhibitor being developed for cancers driven by BRAF mutations.

NVCT closed Wednesday's trading at $24.48, up 39.49%.

Silence Therapeutics Makes It Heard

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) was also among the day's top gainers. This global clinical-stage biotechnology company, which is developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, has a near-term clinical catalyst to watch.

A Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead drug candidate, Divesiran, in patients with polycythemia vera is underway, with topline results expected in August 2026.

SLN closed Wednesday's trading at $9.16, up 26%.

Galectin Eyes Next Milestone for Belapectin

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) recently reached alignment with the FDA on the primary endpoint and regulatory path forward for Belapectin in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

The company plans to file the Phase 3 protocol in Q3 2026 and is actively exploring strategic and financial partnership opportunities to support the continued development and commercialization of Belapectin.

In the Phase 2b trial, dubbed the NAVIGATE trial, Belapectin demonstrated a reduction in the incidence of varices in the per-protocol population and showed consistent improvements across fibrosis biomarkers and noninvasive measures of liver stiffness, supporting its potential antifibrotic and disease-modifying effects, according to the company.

GALT closed Wednesday's trading at $3.92, up 25.64%.

FDA Clears QYLEKI as Brand Name for Quoin's Netherton Syndrome Candidate

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) jumped more than 17% on news of the FDA clearing the brand name QYLEKI for QRX003, the company's investigational product candidate for Netherton Syndrome.

QYLEKI lotion (4%) is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 whole-body clinical trials in patients with Netherton Syndrome. The company expects to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study in the second half of 2026, with a potential NDA filing in 2027.

Currently, there is no cure for Netherton Syndrome, nor are there any approved treatments.

QNRX closed Wednesday's trading at $3.83, up 17.85%.

Did you know?

The world's first human trial of a potential "reverse aging" therapy has just begun. But don't mistake it for a treatment designed to make people look younger but is being developed to treat serious eye diseases.

Life Biosciences, Inc. recently announced that the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 1 trial of ER-100 in open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, targeting a root cause of age-related vision loss. The trial marks an important step forward in the emerging field of aging biology.