Top Biotech Gainers: SNSE Awaits Data In 2H, STTK To Begin Crohn's Trial In Q3, ALMS On Watch

(RTTNews) - Among Friday's notable biotech movers were TherapeuticsMD, which is evaluating a strategic review process; Sensei Biotherapeutics, supported by optimism surrounding a key clinical catalyst expected in the second half of 2026; and Alumis, which is advancing its lead therapy toward a potentially pivotal trial in lupus expected to commence next quarter.

Read on…

TXMD Weighing Strategic Alternatives

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), a company that owns rights to pharmaceutical royalties, was one of the top gainers on Friday - with shares soaring over 20%.

The company continues to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, asset sales, business combinations, and other potential transactions.

In the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, net income from continuing operations totaled $103 thousand as license revenue climbed to $724 thousand. This compares with a net loss of $636 thousand and license revenue of $393 thousand in the first quarter of 2025.

TXMD closed Friday's trading at $2.20, up 20.88%.

SNSE Soars on Investor Optimism

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. (SNSE) has a clinical trial catalyst to watch in the coming months.

PIKTOR, which came under Sensei's fold following the acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics this February, is in development for the treatment of endometrial and breast cancer.

In April 2026, the first patient was dosed in the Phase 1b/2 trial of PIKTOR for the treatment of HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. Interim data from the trial is expected in 2027.

In the indication of endometrial cancer, PIKTOR is under phase 2 development, with topline data on track for the second half of 2026.

SNSE closed Friday's trading at $13, up 20.48%.

STTK To Initiate Crohn's Disease Trial in Q3

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) soared more than 18% on Friday, on no specific news.

This clinical-stage biotechnology company is pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.

Its lead drug candidate is SL-325, being developed for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and other inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.

In a phase 1 first-in-human trial that evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic (PD) effects of SL-325 in healthy participants, the results of which were reported recently, the drug candidate was found to be safe and well tolerated across a wide dosing range.

Given the encouraging data, Shattuck expects to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial of SL-325 in patients with Crohn's disease in the third quarter of 2026.

STTK closed Friday's trading at $4.94, up 18.18%.

ALMS On track for First NDA Submission In Q4

Alumis Inc. (ALMS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation targeted therapies for patients with immune-mediated diseases, has key milestones to watch in the coming months.

The company's lead drug candidate is Envudeucitinib, formerly known as ESK-001, for the treatment of systemic immune-mediated disorders, such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus.

In the indication of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, the company is on track to submit the NDA for Envudeucitinib in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In the indication of systemic lupus erythematosus, Envudeucitinib is being evaluated in a potentially pivotal phase 2b study, with topline data anticipated next quarter (Q3, 2026).

ALMS closed Friday's trading at $24.15, up 15.55%.

What's ENABLE-ing ELVN's Gains?

Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) recently announced updated positive data from its Phase 1 ENABLE clinical trial evaluating ELVN-001 in patients with previously treated chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

According to the company, the trial demonstrated meaningful responses across lines of therapy in heavily pretreated patients, including responses in patients who had shown a lack of efficacy to the most effective approved therapies. Further, ELVN-001 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile, reflecting its high selectivity.

The company expects to initiate the ENABLE-2 Phase 3 trial in 2L+ CML in the second half of 2026.

ELVN closed Friday's trading at $46.13, up 14.30%.

AKTS Nears Lock-Up Expiration

Aktis Oncology, Inc. (AKTS), a clinical-stage oncology company, was also one of the top gainers on Friday.

Last month, the company announced the first clinical imaging and dosimetry data for AKY-2519, which offer a potentially differentiated therapeutic option for patients with B7-H3 expressing tumors, including metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

The company is currently enrolling patients in an mCRPC-dedicated Phase 1b trial of AKY-2519 in PLUVICTO-naïve and PLUVICTO-experienced patients, with preliminary data anticipated in 2027. (PLUVICTO is Novartis' approved prostate cancer drug).

A second Phase 1b trial of AKY-2519 in other B7-H3-expressing solid tumors is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2026.

The company's lead program, AKY-1189, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in patients with Nectin-4 expressing tumors, with preliminary data expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Aktis made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "AKTS" on January 9, 2026, priced at $18 each. The lockup period expires on July 8, 2026.

AKTS closed Friday's trading at $21.93, up 12.69%.

Did you know?

SpaceX, which debuted on Nasdaq on June 12, 2026, is the largest IPO in history.

The spaceflight, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence company raised $75 billion by offering 555 million shares at $135 each. Strong investor demand pushed the stock to open at $150 per share, lifting the company's valuation to approximately $2.10 trillion.

SpaceX's record-breaking IPO eclipsed the previous record set by Saudi Aramco, whose December 2019 public offering on the Saudi Exchange raised $25.6 billion.