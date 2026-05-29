Top Biotech Gainers: SPRC Deal Gets Nod, CODX Rallies, OTLK, AKTX, FTRE Drawing Investor Interest

(RTTNews) - In Thursday's list of gainers, we highlight SciSparc, which received the regulatory go-ahead to acquire a stake in a private Israeli technology company, Co-Diagnostics, which extended its rally for the third straight day, and Tevogen, which is making continued progress on its planned strategic acquisition initiatives. Outlook Therapeutics is also drawing increasing Wall Street interest while MiNK continues to progress in its acute lung injury and critical illness program.

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SPRC Gets Canadian Approval to Acquire Stake in CliniQuantum

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) topped the list of Thursday's biotech gainers - with its shares advancing nearly 140%.

The company's subsidiary, NeuroThera Labs Inc. (TSXV: NTLX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for central nervous system disorders, has received conditional regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to acquire roughly a 54% stake in CliniQuantum Ltd.

CliniQuantum is a private Israeli technology company that develops software for analyzing clinical trial data. Its platform uses advanced quantum simulation and quantum Monte Carlo techniques to identify groups of patients who respond better to certain experimental treatments, helping improve the accuracy and effectiveness of clinical trial results.

As previously disclosed, in March 2026, NeuroThera will acquire 56,375 ordinary shares of CliniQuantum, representing approximately 54% of the company, from certain CliniQuantum shareholders in exchange for 56.6 million NeuroThera common shares, valued at approximately $9.46 million.

A 1:9 reverse stock split was implemented on March 4, 2026.

SPRC closed Thursday's trading at $10.55, up 139.77%.

CODX Rallies for the 3rd Day

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) soared more than 50% on Thursday, marking the third straight day of its rally, amid the Ebola outbreak and continued progress in the company's Ebola assay development.

On May 26, 2026, the company announced that it has advanced the PCR assay development strategy for the Bundibugyo virus - currently causing an outbreak of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda - with the support of CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. ("CoSara" or the "JV"), the Indian joint venture between Co-Dx and Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited.

As of May 26, 2026, approximately 1,000 cases and nearly 230 deaths had been reported, including both suspected and confirmed cases, according to Statista, a market research company.

CODX closed Thursday's trading at $11.19, up 53.29%.

What's making news at AKTX?

Shares of Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) have been on fire ever since the company reported breakthrough preclinical data demonstrating synergistic activity of AKTX-101 with KRAS inhibition in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models last week.

This oncology biotechnology company is developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with novel RNA splicing modulator payloads.

On Thursday, during a Virtual Investor interview, Abizer Gaslightwala, the CEO, announced that the company's first abstract had been accepted at ASCO. The CEO also shared new preclinical results showing that combining Akari's spliceosome-modulating ADC platform with a KRAS inhibitor produced strong synergistic effects in KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer models. The findings further support the potential of Akari's PH1 payload platform to target hard-to-treat cancers, especially those driven by KRAS mutations.

The company is targeting the initiation of a first-in-human clinical trial of AKTX-101 by mid-2027.

AKTX closed Thursday's trading at $22.05, up 38.46%.

What's on the horizon for Outlook?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) jumped more than 25% on Thursday as it prepares to resubmit the Lytenava Biologics License Application in June 2026.

Lytenava, proposed for the treatment of wet AMD, has been thrice rejected by the FDA. Recent SEC filings show that directors Kurt J. Hilzinger and Randy H. Thurman, along with board member Yezan Munther Haddadin of Outlook Therapeutics, purchased shares of the company on May 26, 2026.

On May 28, 2026, Outlook Therapeutics agreed to sell 8.54 million shares of its common stock to GMS Ventures and Investments in a registered direct offering at $0.5855 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be about $5.0 million. The deal is expected to close around May 29, 2026, and the company plans to use the funds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

OTLK closed Thursday's trading at $0.74, up 26.39%.

PLYX Closes PIPE Financing

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) announced on Thursday that it has closed a private investment in public equity financing resulting in proceeds of $10 million.

The company's lead drug candidate is PLX-200. A phase 2 trial of PLX-200, dubbed SOTERIA, in four different lysosomal storage disorders - CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease - is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2026.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, together with existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund the initiation of the phase 2 SOTERIA trial.

PLYX closed Thursday's trading at $3.05, up 21.51%.

INKT Reports Progress in Acute Lung Injury and Critical Illness Program

MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) has dosed the first patient in a randomised phase 2 trial of agenT-797 in acute lung injury and critical illness, sending shares up over 18%.

The trial, dubbed C-1300-02, is evaluating agenT-797 plus standard of care against placebo plus standard of care in patients with acute lung injury meeting Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or ARDS, criteria. The study is designed to evaluate clinically meaningful ICU outcomes, including survival, ventilator-free days, ICU recovery, and biologic measures associated with treatment activity and immune function.

Preliminary data from this trial are expected in the second half of 2026.

INKT closed Thursday's trading at $12.20, up 18.68%.

ASBP & Its Aspirations

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (ASBP), a biopharmaceutical company developing multi-faceted patent-pending drug delivery technology, was also one of the top gainers on Thursday - with shares rising more than 18%.

In a letter to shareholders issued on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer, Kraig Higginson, said that 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for the company and highlighted the progress in advancing its clinical pipeline, expanding its consumer business, and pursuing a proposed strategic acquisition to diversify operations.

Last month, the company entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Dura Driver Control Systems ("DCS"), a designer and manufacturer of automotive driver control systems that also apply to other industrial applications. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, DCS generated revenue of more than $200 million, net income of more than $17 million and Adjusted EBITDA of more than $22 million.

A one-for-thirty (1:30) reverse stock split was implemented by Aspire on May 11, 2026, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

ASBP closed Thursday's trading at $5.53, up 18.42%.

TVGN Pursues Acquisitions

Tevogen (TVGN) on Thursday announced it is making continued progress on its planned strategic acquisition initiatives aimed at complementing its existing business and supporting long-term financial self-sufficiency, with the potential to generate approximately $100 million in combined annual revenue, if completed.

Tevogen believes these and other strategic acquisition initiatives could support its evolution into a revenue-generating healthcare enterprise comprised of Tevogen Bio, its biotechnology arm; Tevogen.AI, its technology arm; and, subject to completion of proposed transactions, a healthcare services arm that may include management services and contract research operations.

TVGN closed Thursday's trading at $8.04, up 11.82%.

FTRE Draws Investor Interest

Fortrea (FTRE), a global contract research organization, was up over 11% on Thursday on no specific news.

The financial results for the first quarter of 2026 were reported early this month.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, adjusted net income jumped to $15.2 million or $0.16 per share from $1.9 million or $0.02 per share in the year-ago period. On a GAAP basis, net loss narrowed to $23.6 million or $0.25 per share from $562.9 million or $6.25 per share, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $488.8 million.

First quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $47.0 million, up from $30.3 million in Q1, 2025.

Backlog as of March 31, 2026, was $7,846 million, and the book-to-bill ratio for the quarter was 1.15x.

Looking ahead to full year 2026, the company expects revenues in the range of $2,550 million to $2,650 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $190 million to $220 million. In 2025, revenue was $2,723.4 million and adjusted EBITDA was $189.9 million.

FTRE closed Thursday's trading at $15, up 11.77%.