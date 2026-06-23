Top Biotech Gainers: TNON Files S-1, NVCT Inks License Deal, FTH On Watch, RGNX To Resubmit BLA

(RTTNews) - Monday's top gainers include Tenon, following a Form S-1 filing; Azitra, which recently outlined its strategic reorientation and 2026 outlook; Nuvectis, after announcing a licensing deal with Haisco; and REGENXBIO, which is gearing up to resubmit its BLA for its Hunter syndrome drug, among others.

Read on…

TNON files S-1 for Stock and Warrant Offering

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) on Monday filed a Form S 1, outlining a new equity and warrant offering.

The company is offering up to 1.81 million shares of common stock together with 6.98 million common warrants, priced at a public offering rate of $0.6021 per unit. If it completes a reverse stock split, the number of shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants will increase to 8.72 million shares on a pre-split basis.

Last month, the company reported Q1, 2026 financial results, recording revenue of $1.4 million, an increase of approximately 90% compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The company ended March 31, 2026, with cash and cash equivalents totalling $4.6 million,

TNON closed Monday's trading at $0.62, up 77.57%.

AZTR Soars As Shareholder Letter Highlights 2026 Roadmap

Azitra Inc. (AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, was also one of the top gainers on Monday.

In a letter to shareholders last week, the company's CEO, Francisco Salva, detailed strategic reorientation initiatives and outlook for 2026 and beyond.

The company is developing ATR-COSF, a recombinant filaggrin protein program designed for the cosmetic ingredient market. Its initial focus is the development of a cosmetic ingredient targeting the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles.

Product optimization and ex vivo human skin studies for ATR-COSF are underway, and a clinical study to evaluate the product candidate's effect on the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles is expected to be initiated. This study is expected to be completed in late 2026, putting the program on track for potential partnership or commercialization as soon as 2027.

AZTR closed Monday's trading at $0.23, up 33.95%.

APLM On Watch

Apollomics Inc. (APLM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative oncology therapies, jumped more than 30% on Monday on no specific news.

The company's lead asset is Vebreltinib, approved in China for three distinct indications: METex14 skipping NSCLC, MET-amplified NSCLC, and PTPRZ1-MET fusion high-grade gliomas. The China rights of Vebreltinib were outlicensed to Apollomics' partner, Beijing Avistone Biotechnology Co., Ltd., while Apollomics retains the global (ex-China) rights.

In the United States and other countries, Vebreltinib is currently in a Phase 2 multicohort clinical trial, prioritising NSCLC with c-MET amplification while expanding its application across diverse MET alterations and tumor types.

APLM closed Monday's trading at $22.83, up 30.47%.

FTH Awaits Endometrial Cancer Data In 2H

Shares of Faeth Therapeutics Inc. (FTH) were up over 30% on Monday, on no specific news.

The company's lead drug candidate is PIKTOR, which is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in second-line advanced endometrial cancer, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2026.

A Phase 1b/2 trial of PIKTOR in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is also ongoing, with interim data anticipated in 2027.

FTH closed Monday's trading at $23.19, up 30.13%.

NVCT Inks License Deal with Haisco

Nuvectis Pharma Inc. (NVCT), on Monday, announced a strategic portfolio expansion via a license agreement for exclusive ex-China rights with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to two clinical-stage compounds, NXP100 and NXP200.

NXP100 is in late-stage development for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases in China. NXP200 is an oral, brain penetrant, paradox-breaker BRAF inhibitor for the treatment of BRAF V600X-mutated and Class II/III non-V600-mutated malignancies. A Phase 1b study of NXP200 in China is ongoing.

NVCT closed Monday's trading at $16.53, up 19.61%.

RGNX gets Another Shot at Accelerated Approval for NAVSUNLI

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has reached alignment with the FDA regarding the path forward for the resubmission of the Biologics License Application for NAVSUNLI under the accelerated approval pathway.

NAVSUNLI is a one-time gene therapy being developed for Mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II), an ultra-rare neurodegenerative disease also known as Hunter syndrome.

In February this year, the U.S. regulatory agency had refused to approve NAVSUNLI, requiring the company to conduct a new study, treating additional patients and conducting longer-term follow-up.

Reversing its earlier stance, the FDA has now acknowledged the existing NAVSUNLI clinical data is sufficient to be considered for the accelerated approval pathway and that the company does not need to enroll additional patients or conduct additional studies.

A Type A meeting with the FDA to review existing longer-term biomarker and clinical data of NAVSUNLI is expected to take place next month, with BLA resubmission anticipated in Q3 2026.

RGNX closed Monday's trading at $9.07, up 16.28%.

Did you know?

A team of researchers led by the University of Waterloo has engineered bacteria capable of consuming tumours from the inside out. (Source: University of Waterloo)