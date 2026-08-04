Top Biotech Gainers: UPC Cuts Loss, CPIX Gains Ahead Of Q2 Results, AUTL Builds Commercial Momentum

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Universe Pharmaceuticals, which recently filed its SEC report for the six months ended March 31, 2026; Cumberland Pharma, ahead of its second-quarter 2026 financial results due Tuesday; and Autolus Therapeutics, following the release of its preliminary quarterly results, among others.

Read on…

UPC Shrinks Loss

Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc. (UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, led the pack of gainers on Monday, with shares soaring nearly 100%.

An SEC filing dated July 29, 2026, shows the company's revenue was $9.03 million and net loss was $1.55 million or $2.76 per share, for the six months ended March 31, 2026. This compares with revenue of $9.15 million and a net loss of $3.28 million or $9.44 per share in the year-ago period.

UPC closed Monday's trading at $6.48, up 99.38%.

CPIX Gears Up for Q2 Results

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) jumped more than 38% on Monday, ahead of the company's scheduled second-quarter 2026 financial results, which will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Last month, Cumberland completed the sale of its branded pharmaceuticals portfolio to a subsidiary of Apotex Health Corp. for $100 million in cash.

CPIX closed Monday's trading at $7.18, up 38.61%.

LUNG Breathes Easy

Pulmonx Corp. (LUNG), a provider of minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, climbed more than 30% on Monday.

Last week, the company reported second-quarter 2026 financial results, posting a narrower net loss despite a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue.

Pulmonx also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $90 million to $92 million, compared with $90.5 million in total worldwide revenue for full-year 2025.

LUNG closed Monday's trading at $2.12, up 30.06%.

SLBT on Watch

SL Science Holding Limited (SLBT), a Taiwan-headquartered biomedical company specializing in developing innovative cellular and gene therapies, was up over 24% on no specific news.

The company's shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market as recently as June 12, 2026, following a business combination with Horizon Space Acquisition II Corp.

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $2.20 million, down 35% from $3.36 million reported in 2024.

SLBT closed Monday's trading at $3.29, up 24.39%.

CAMP On the Move?

CAMP4 THERAPEUTICS CORP. (CAMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, was also one of the top gainers on Monday.

Last week, the company received clearance from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and local Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of CMP-002, a potential first-in-class disease-modifying therapeutic for SYNGAP1-related disorder. The regulatory milestone satisfies a key condition for the company to raise up to $50 million through the second closing of its private placement announced in September 2025.

CAMP closed Monday's trading at $4.21, up 22.03%.

AUTL Turns Heads

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies and candidates, has announced preliminary second-quarter product revenue.

Preliminary second-quarter 2026 AUCATZYL net product revenue was approximately $45 million, up 70% sequentially from Q1 2026 and more than 100% year over year from Q2 2025.

Aucatzyl, approved in November 2024, is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The company is scheduled to report second quarter 2026 financial results and operational highlights before the opening of U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

AUTL closed Monday's trading at $1.82, up 22.15%.

What's in the Air for XAIR?

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, gained 20% on Monday.

Last week, the company announced a financing that provides $10.2 million upfront, with the potential to raise an additional $20.0 million through warrant exercises, including $10.0 million tied to FDA clearance of the pending premarket approval for the LungFit II.

XAIR closed Monday's trading at $6.33, up 20%.

Did you know?

The smallest bone in the human body is the stapes, one of the three tiny bones in the middle ear. Also known as the "stirrup" because of its shape, the stapes measures just 2.5 to 3.5 millimeters in length and is the lightest bone in the human skeleton. (Source: Biologyinsights.com)