Top Biotech Gainers: VRXA Begins A New Chapter, ADIL Opens Wallet, PGEN, PCSA On Watch...

(RTTNews) - Today's top gainers were led by Australia-based Gelteq, which develops a novel ingestible gel-based drug delivery platform; Adial Pharmaceuticals, which announced the acquisition of Azora Therapeutics as part of its pipeline expansion strategy; Precigen, which is drawing renewed attention as its lead asset PAPZIMEOS gains commercial traction; and Eloxx, following its recent uplisting to Nasdaq, among others.

Read on…

GELS on the Move

Shares of Australia-based Gelteq (GELS), a biotechnology company that has developed a novel drug delivery platform in an ingestible gel form, jumped over 197% on Thursday in the absence of any specific news.

Late last month, the company commenced its first clinical trial for an antiparasitic drug candidate powered by Gelteq technology and is working toward a potential FDA submission this year.

GELS closed Thursday's trading at $1.53, up 197.38%.

VRXA Begins a New Chapter

VERAXA Biotech (VRXA), on Thursday, successfully closed its previously announced business combination with Voyager Acquisition Corp., resulting in the formation of VERAXA Biotech AG.

The shares have begun trading (June 11, 2026) on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol VRXA, with warrants trading under VRXAW.

The company is developing a pipeline of bispecific T-cell engagers and antibody-drug conjugates based on its proprietary BiTAC platform, which is designed to selectively target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

VRXA closed Thursday's trading at $24.79, up 32.92%.

ADIL Acquires Azora

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL), on Thursday, announced the acquisition of Azora Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for serious inflammatory diseases, and up to $64 million in financing.

The acquisition adds AT177, a proprietary colon-targeted aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist designed to enable localized activation with limited systemic exposure in development for ulcerative colitis, to Adial's pipeline. AT177 is currently in IND-enabling studies, with a Phase I clinical trial planned for 2027. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The $64 million financing, led by Coastlands Capital, is composed of an initial upfront financing of approximately $32 million in gross proceeds and the potential for up to an additional $32 million in gross proceeds upon Phase 1 clinical study initiation of AT177.

ADIL closed Thursday's trading at $2.98, up 37.96%.

MBX Turns Heads

MBX Biosciences Inc. (MBX) will present one-year open-label extension (OLE) data from the Phase 2 trial of once-weekly its lead drug candidate Canvuparatide, for chronic hypoparathyroidism, at the 3rd Parathyroid Summit during ENDO 2026 on Friday, June 12, 2026. Full results from the 12-week Avail Phase 2 trial of once-weekly Canvuparatide will be presented in an oral presentation at ENDO 2026 at 3:00 pm CT on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

MBX remains on track to initiate a Phase 3 confirmatory trial of once-weekly Canvuparatide in chronic hypoparathyroidism in Q3 2026.

MBX closed Thursday's trading at $37.25, up 20.20%.

PCSA On Watch

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (PCSA) CEO, George Ng, and its Founder and Chief Business & Strategy Officer, Patrick Lin, will attend the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

The company's clinical pipeline, including the ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating NGC-Cap in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer, is expected to be discussed during the conference.

NGC-Cap, the company's lead asset, is designed to increase systemic exposure to active cancer-killing anabolite metabolites while reducing formation of toxic catabolite metabolites, potentially improving the therapeutic index of Capecitabine-based therapy.

Preliminary Phase 2 data have demonstrated that NGC-Cap increases exposure to capecitabine's cancer-killing metabolites while maintaining a safety profile comparable to standard capecitabine monotherapy.

The company expects to complete a formal interim analysis from the first 20 patients enrolled in early 2026.

PCSA closed Thursday's trading at $2.37, up 19.70%.

PGEN's Commercial Chapter Gains Momentum

Precigen Inc. (PGEN), which transitioned to a commercial-stage company last August, following the launch of PAPZIMEOS, soared more than 16% on Thursday.

PAPZIMEOS, which was approved by the FDA in August 2025, is a non-replicating adenoviral vector-based immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

According to the company, the launch of PAPZIMEOS is continuing to gain momentum, driving strong revenue growth as commercialization expands across the United States. The company is also pursuing additional growth opportunities through geographic expansion and potential access to the pediatric patient population.

Revenue from PAPZIMEOS sales was $21.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared with $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which represented the first partial quarter of commercial sales in the United States.

PGEN closed Thursday's trading at $4.53, up 16.45%.

ELOX Marches Ahead

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX), a recent entrant to the Nasdaq market following its uplisting earlier this week, gained more than 14% on Thursday.

The stock was uplisted to the Nasdaq from the OTC Pink Limited Market on June 9, 2026.

The company's lead drug candidate is Exaluren, designed to help produce full-length Collagen IV protein to treat Alport syndrome (AS) caused by nonsense mutations (NMAS). NMAS is a genetic form of Alport syndrome that affects the kidneys.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial for Exaluren in NMAS patients (without kidney biopsies in U.S. pediatric patients) in the third quarter of 2026. Topline data from the initial 16-week placebo-controlled part of the study is expected by mid-2027, with the final readout by the end of 2027.

ELOX closed Thursday's trading at $12.64, up 14.91%.

What's fueling WGS Rally?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), a commercial-stage genomics company, was one of the top gainers on Thursday, with shares jumping more than 12%.

A SEC filing dated June 8, 2026, shows that Casdin Capital, LLC, a biotechnology-focused hedge fund, made open-market purchases totaling 200,000 shares at prices ranging from $52.85 to $56.44 on June 4, 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue to range between $110 million and $112 million compared to $102.7 million reported in Q2, 2025.

WGS closed Thursday's trading at $60.99, up 12.28%.

Did you know?

There is a wearable incubator for skin-to-skin contact of preterm babies and their parents, known as Skincubator, that is currently under development.

While the World Health Organization and clinical guidelines recommend more than 8 hours of daily skin-to-skin care, the average duration in most neonatal intensive care units worldwide remains below 30 minutes per day.

Skincubator is designed to enable immediate, prolonged, skin-to-skin care for the tiniest preterm infants in their first days of life. The device was granted breakthrough device designation by the FDA in January of this year.