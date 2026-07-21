Top Biotech Gainers: ZYBT Skyrockets, ADVB Drops Planned Offering, STIM Gets New CFO, RDGT On Watch

(RTTNews) - Today's top biotech gainers include Zhengye Biotechnology, a veterinary vaccine manufacturer, which surged, easing Nasdaq delisting concerns; Advanced Biomed, which gained after withdrawing its planned U.S. securities offering and reducing potential dilution concerns; Neuronetics, following the appointment of a new CFO; and Armata Pharmaceuticals, which advanced its Phase 3 pathway for lead bacteriophage therapy candidate AP-SA02, among others.

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ZYBT's Surge Eases Nasdaq Delisting Concerns

Shares of Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT), a veterinary vaccine manufacturer, jumped more than 1,000% on Monday.

On May 29, 2026, the company was notified that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement outlined in the Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

For the fiscal year ended Dec.31, 2025, the results of which were reported this April, net revenue was RMB116.4 million (US$16.6 million), representing a decrease of 37.6% from RMB186.4 million in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. It posted a net loss of RMB83.0 million (US$11.9 million), compared with a net income of RMB13.5 million the previous year.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash of RMB50.3 million (US$7.2 million).

ZYBT closed Monday's trading at $8.01, up 1,047.56%.

ADVB Withdraws Planned Offering

Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) jumped more than 70% on Monday after the company withdrew its planned U.S. securities offering.

The company had filed a registration statement for the offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 23, 2025. It said it had decided not to proceed with the offering "at this time" after careful consideration.

A 1-for-20 reverse stock split was implemented on February 20, 2026.

The company specialises in innovative biomedical technologies for cancer detection and precision medicine. Its portfolio includes devices and biochips designed for cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment selection, and prognosis assessment, with regulatory clearances in progress in Taiwan and plans for future global expansion.

ADVB closed Monday's trading at $8.90, up 76.94%.

STIM Announces New Financial Leadership

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), an interventional mental health company, announced the appointment of Nir Naor as Chief Financial Officer effective July 23, 2026, sending shares up over 20% on Monday.

Most recently, Naor served as Chief Financial Officer of Axogen (AXGN), a surgical solutions leader in peripheral nerve repair, where he helped the company achieve profitability and cash flow positivity within one year, contributing to the tripling of its market capitalization.

The company is scheduled to report Q2, 2026 financial results during the first week of August.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects total revenue growth in the mid-single digits. Revenue was $38.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing an 18% increase on an adjusted pro forma basis and a 132% increase on a reported basis compared with the second quarter of 2024.

STIM closed Monday's trading at $2.02, up 24.69%.

What's the Buzz around PFSA?

Profusa Inc. (PFSA), a commercial-stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual's biochemistry, jumped more than 12% on Monday, on no specific news.

A one-for-twenty-five (1:25) reverse stock split of its common stock was implemented by the company on July 7, 2026, to support Nasdaq listing compliance.

Profusa continues to make significant progress toward CE marking for the Lumee Oxygen platform and anticipates that the European Notified Body, GMED, will complete its process in Q3 or early Q4.

PFSA closed Monday's trading at $1.95, up 12.72%.

ARMP Advances AP-SA02 Towards Phase 3 Trial

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARMP) rose more than 12% on Monday after the company reported key progress across its clinical, regulatory and manufacturing activities, supporting the planned initiation of a Phase 3 trial of its lead bacteriophage therapy candidate, AP-SA02.

The company said it submitted its complete Phase 3 trial protocol and responses to the FDA's feedback following its End-of-Phase 2 meeting, while also completing manufacturing activities needed to support the Phase 3 study. The trial is intended to support a future Biologics License Application for AP-SA02.

ARMP closed Monday's trading at $5.06, up 12.20%.

RDGT On Watch

Ridgetech Inc. (RDGT), a wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in China, was also one of the top gainers on Monday, with shares up over 12%, on no specific news.

A 1-for-150 reverse share split of its ordinary shares came into effect on April 8, 2026.

The company is expected to report financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, this month.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, revenue was $119.97 million, while net income totaled $10.20 million, or $1.84 per share.

RDGT closed Monday's trading at $1.58, up 12.06%.

TTRX Turning Heads

Turn Therapeutics Inc. (TTRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted, non-systemic therapies for inflammatory skin diseases, jumped more than 10% on Monday.

Earlier this month, the company announced the completion of a comprehensive interim analysis of its ongoing adaptive Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating GX-03 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

According to the company, interim results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis showed clinically meaningful efficacy across a broader range of disease severity. Based on the findings, the company plans to expand the study to evaluate patients across the full spectrum of disease severity using the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI).

TTRX closed Monday's trading at $10.05, up 10.20%.

Did you know?

Microplastics - tiny plastic fragments measuring up to 5 millimeters in length - are found virtually everywhere, including food, water, cosmetics and clothing, to name a few. Research has raised concerns about potential health risks, with studies in animals and human cells suggesting that microplastic exposure may be linked to issues such as cancer and cardiovascular problems.

A study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that chewing gum can also release microplastics into saliva. The study showed that, on average, about 100 microplastic particles were released for every gram of gum chewed, while some types released up to 600 particles per gram. Given that a typical piece of gum weighs 2 to 6 grams, a large piece could potentially release more than 3,000 microplastic particles.