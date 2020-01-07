Top Chicago Loan Officer Beth Lewis Joins CrossCountry Mortgage as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC (CCM), a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, is pleased to announce the addition of Beth Lewis as Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending, based in Chicago.

"Beth has been established in the Chicago market for decades and brings a long history of outstanding origination performance and customer service to CCM," said Chris Knapp, Executive Vice President at CrossCountry Mortgage. "Her tenacity and expertise will help us hit the ground running in 2020 as we continue the momentum and strong growth we saw in 2019, particularly in Chicago but also across the country."

"Communication is the key to removing the mystery and fear of home lending, and CCM shares my commitment to being open and transparent with all of my buyers throughout the homebuying process," Lewis said. "My favorite part of the process is telling people 'we're clear to close.' CCM has the tools and resources that will empower me to say that to more customers than ever before, and more quickly as well."

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a nationwide mortgage lender founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has nearly 3,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. An approved seller and servicer of Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of the 2019 Weatherhead Centurion Award for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-chicago-loan-officer-beth-lewis-joins-crosscountry-mortgage-as-senior-vice-president-of-mortgage-lending-300982875.html

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC