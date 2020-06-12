Top Contract Packaging Executive Joins PAC Worldwide

CINCINNATI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Treb, who brings more than 23 years of experience in contract packaging and sales, has joined the management team at PAC Worldwide. Mr. Treb will serve as Director of Strategic Accounts, PAC Contract Services.

The division provides custom packaging and fulfillment to e-commerce companies and manufacturers seeking alternatives to inefficient internal operations. It operates from PAC's 216,000 square-foot production facility in Sharonville, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati, where they serve numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to joining PAC, Mr. Treb served as a national account and business development executive for an Ohio-based packaging organization. That followed a 19-year engagement with another Midwest company, where he led a six-person business development team focused on contract packaging and supplies.

The Ohio native will now leverage that experience across PAC's global footprint. Among the operational areas, he will develop: point-of-purchase displays, kitting, blister packaging, shrink-wrap and banding, warehouse/pick & pack services, distribution, inventory management, and more. Its integrated services model enables the company to support a customer from the development of initial package design through to delivery.

PAC Worldwide EVP of Sales, Regional & National Accounts John Taylor said, "Michael brings the skills to help companies identify the safest, most efficient way to bring their products to market. Fulfillment plays a significant role in customer experience, and Michael can show them innovative ways in which to enhance it."

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,200 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Malaysia.

