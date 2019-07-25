Top Doctors Engage with the Institute of Global Perioperative Care (IGPC) to Improve Healthcare In Africa at the National Medical Association Conference in Honolulu

HONOLULU, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Few things are as tragic to a family as sudden death from a car accident, or from a simple surgical complication. Absent safe essential surgical care, everyone is one tragic incident from death or disability. These tragic outcomes strike all, regardless of wealth or poverty, irrespective of political connections or unique talent. All are at risk.

Safe surgery requires safe anesthesia. Safe anesthesia needs trained anesthesiologists who can leverage their skills by training and partnering with anesthesia nurses and technicians.

Liberia's healthcare system is in need of extensive rebuilding after years of civil war and the decimation of the recent Ebola epidemic. With over 200 health centers requiring critical anesthesia support, there are no Liberian anesthesiologists. Critical care and perioperative care in Africa depends on anesthesiologists. Liberia suffers from an absence of critical care programs. It lacks regional anesthesia for laboring women and has limited capacity to support continuing medical education for the 60 nurse anesthetists who are single-handedly supporting all surgical interventions in the country.

The Institute of Global Perioperative Care (IGPC), led by Dr. John B. Sampson, will bring a distinguished anesthesia faculty to guide the development of an academically and clinically cutting-edge program to alleviate Liberia's anesthesia crisis. Developed in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins Global Alliance of Perioperative Professionals, Vanderbilt International Anesthesia, Morgan State University Public Health and the Diaspora African Forum will train a select group of Liberia's young and vibrant medical school graduates in anesthesiology. This faculty of physicians with unique qualifications in healthcare strengthening, critical care, and simulation based continuing medical education intend to change surgical practice in Liberia. "This historic and sustainable program is intended to be a permanent development that will progressively strengthen perioperative medicine (all healthcare around the surgical process) in Liberia," said Dr. Sampson.

During the final week of July 2019, IGPC will be unveiling its international program at the National Medical Association Convention in Honolulu, Hawaii. It will reach out to America's African American medical community and Historically Black Colleges and Universities to support these transformative changes to Liberia's healthcare system. "We will be providing the African diaspora here in the U.S. with a unique opportunity to participate in a vital program that will benefit countless people for generations to come," said Sampson

The IGPC appreciates the opportunity to establish foundational support from the African American medical community via the National Medical Association. It invites all NMA members to visit their booth in the exhibition hall and their website to learn more about this life-saving initiative.

The Institute of Global Perioperative Care strategically supports the development of projects that increase access to safe surgical care through improvements in common problems related to surgery, infection control, anesthesia, nursing, and internationally recognized best practices. IGPC accomplishes its goals through clinical, education, and public health research, the development of vital training programs and direct clinical care.

