22.03.2022 18:25:12
Top Editors to Leave BuzzFeed News Ahead of Newsroom Cuts
Mark Schoofs, the site’s editor in chief, is among the departures. The company’s chief executive said BuzzFeed News would need to “prioritize the areas of coverage our audience connects with the most.”
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "New York Times"
