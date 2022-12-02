02.12.2022 18:00:00

Top Equitable Rep joins Independent RIA, Lumiere Financial Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Milici, a tenured veteran of Equitable Advisors f/k/a AXA Advisors leaves to join Lumiere Financial Group. During his tenure at Equitable, Joseph achieved Hallmark I, Centurion status for seven consecutive years, and top DSF for five of the five eligible years with the firm. Managing Partner, Zachary Brody, CFP(r) states: "We are happy to have Joe aboard. He was drawn to the firm for all the right reasons and will better be able to serve his clients as a true fiduciary." 

Joseph Milici joins Independent RIA, Lumiere Financial Group.

Lumiere Financial Group is a Registered Investment Adviser, and its principal office location is 675 3rd Ave, STE 900, New York, NY 10017

For news or media inquiries please contact Carmen Geno Cipolloni at geno.cipolloni@lumuerefg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-equitable-rep-joins-independent-ria-lumiere-financial-group-301692696.html

SOURCE Lumiere Financial Group

