15.09.2019 15:40:00
Top Finalists Announced for Hozpitality Group's 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be Held at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel on 26th Nov 2019
Over 95,000 votes received for Round 1 of voting for the Popular Choice Awards
DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 95,000 votes, the top Finalists for all the categories have been announced for the upcoming 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be held on 26th Nov at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Dubai.
Online voting will further continue for the finalists using the links below until 15thOct 2019. Gold and Silver winners for each category will be announced at the award ceremony on 26thNov 2018. We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best for further voting, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.
The Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Hospitality Solutions while the other partners are:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, Radio BIG FM 106.2, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events.
The 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2019 will be presented to recognise top industry organisations and individuals which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry. The voting should only take 5 minutes, and your responses are completely anonymous said Raj.
The list of all the finalists can also be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/finalists-2019
LIST OF FINALISTS AWARDS 2019
Personal Nominations
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the year
Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer, Emaar Hospitality Group
Ammar Kanaan, Group GM, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Guido De Wilde, COO, Marriott International
Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels
Tim Cordon, Sr. VP, Radisson Hotel Group
Marc Descrozaille, COO, Accor Hotels
Kevork Deldelian, CEO, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA
Hospitality Excellence:- Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the year
Khader Qasem, MD, Royal Tulip Sharma Resort, KSA
Ahmed Al Mulla, Corporate Director of Security & Government Protocol, TIME Hotels
Mustafa Hassan, Group Director of HR, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Mohamed Shawky, EAM- Rooms, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Hani Radwan, Director of HR, Ghaya Grand hotel Dubai
Ahmed Badawy, GM, Jood Palace Hotel Dubai
Reda Moukhtar, GM, Atana Hotel Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur of the year
Suneel Bhambhani, MD, Fusion Food & Entertainment, Dubai
Ziad Kamel, Co-Founder and MD, Couqley French Bistro & Bar Dubai
Chef Ernesto Cab Vera, Maria Bonita Dubai
Malou Prado, MPQ Travel & Tourism Dubai
Bhupender Nath, MD, Passion F&B Dubai
Akshay Oberai Dosaj, MD, Purple Honey Group UAE
Mohammad Al Hashmi, CEO, ZEROFAT, UAE
Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the year
Olwin Desouza, GM, Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai
Mirco Iada, GM, The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection
Jean-Francois Laurent, GM, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Richard Bleakley, GM, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi
Reuben Mifsud, Cluster GM, Meydan Hotels & Hospitality
Pascal Eggerstedt, Cluster GM, Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi
Riad Abi Haider, GM, Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall
Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the year
Mohamed Reda, Finance Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, Umm Al Qwain
Dharmendra Kumar Sah, Security Officer, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Karan Sunil Bhambhani, Director, Fusion Food & Entertainment Dubai
Wannapa Yensiri, Kitchen Artist, Dusit Thani Dubai
Shubham Tulshan, Colleagues FM, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Baharul Islam, Sr. Accommodation Supervisor, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman
Ajmal Salim, Hotel Manager, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the year
Eddie Ignatius, Corporate Director of Quality & Business Excellence, TIME Hotels
Venkatesh Parthasarathy, EHK, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Ajilal Achukunju, Housekeeping Executive, Dusit Thani Dubai
Mohammed Abed Al Wahab, Area Dir. of Engg., Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Jen Louie Vizconde, HR Executive, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Iveta Dage, Talent & Culture Manager, Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai
Princess Encisa, Operations Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, Umm Al Qwain
Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service
Umesh Baniya, Sr. Supervisor Room Dining, Roda Al Murooj Hotel Dubai
Danilo Reyes, Restaurant Manager, Dubai International Hotel
Acha Ivo Tebid, Waiter, Steigenberger Hotel Dubai
Kishore Kotian, F&B Manager, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Roshan Danishious, F&B Ops Mgr. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Chet Raj Chaudhary, Jr. Captain, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman
Otman Bengebara, Banquet Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services
Stephen Pinto, Duty Manager, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Catherine Bagtas, GSA, TIME Crystal Hotel Apartments Dubai
Lyan Balaito Tubella , GSO, Dusit Thani Dubai
Remedios Santana, Asst. Mgr. Concierge, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Aloysius Saldanha, Residence Manager - Front Office, Address Dubai Mall
Agnes Jose, Reservations Agent, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
Mark Apacible, F&B Assistant, McGettigan's JLT Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping
Nilantha Indika, Housekeeping Supervisor, McGettigan's Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Amartya Chakraborty, Cluster EHK, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR
Girish Haridas, Housekeeping Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai
Angelo Fernandes, Asst. Manager Housekeeping, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Carlo De Guzman, EHK, Armani Hotel Dubai
Joby Philiph, Asst. Housekeeping Mgr. Two Seasons Hotel Dubai
Mohammed Ibrahim Ziada, EHK, Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training
Hany Radwan, Director of HR, Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai
Nikhil Shetty, Training Manager, Dubai International Hotel
Mustafa Hassan, Group Director of HR, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Kaustav Sen, Dir. of HR and Trng., Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Aklilu Admekom, Dir. of Talent & Career Development, Two Seasons Hotel Management Dubai
Cynthia Menon, Assistant HR Manager, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dragos Paraschiv, Director of Talent Sourcing & Selection, Address Hotels & Resorts
Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office
Cecile Bayubay, Reception Manager, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Samir Adel Eldesouki, Front Office Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, UAQ
Angie Baldevarona, GSA, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
Brian Dsouza, Chief Concierge, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi
Sonia Sammut, FOM, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Shadi Ahmed Abdelazim, Asst. FOM, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
Mehdi Khei, Director of Front Office Operations, Address Dubai Mall
Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering
Shaji Koya, Chief Engineer, Atana Hotel Dubai
Sivaram Baskaram, Engr. Supervisor, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR
Indeka Gamage, Engg. Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai
Kapila Perera, Team Leader, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Avnish Kumar, Dir. of Engineering, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Asif Nadeem, Maintenance Manager, Two Seasons Hotel and Apartment Dubai
Shiekh Rizwan, Team Leader, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman
Hospitality Excellence:- IT
Sayeed Uddin, IT Manager, Rixos Hotels UAE
Sanil Kumar, Director of IT, Dubai International Hotel
Manivel Solaiyan, Asst. IT Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai
Sahad Bin Abdul Rahiman, IT Supervisor, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Nazeer Mohammed, IT Specialist, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Jaison Sebastian, IT Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City
Nasif Lateef, IT Supervisor, Four Points by Sheraton SZR & Downtown Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary
Thanie Cruz, Executive Secretary, Atana Hotel Dubai
Sonia Al Marinez, Ex. Secretary to GM, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Jennylou Aimee, Housekeeping Coordinator, Dusit Thani Dubai
Ziba Ghafar, Executive Secretary, Time Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai
Marvie Sevalle Nazario, Executive Secretary, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Shatzel Salcedo- Saloum, PA to GM, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Jessalyn M. Pongco, Office Admin, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness
Marife Siriban, Spa Manager, Dubai International Hotel
Wasantha Nissaka, Lifeguard, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Rowena Ortega, Spa Manager, Steigenberger Hotel Dubai
Adrian Dayot, Gym Instructor, Grand Millennium Business Bay
Deborah Molloy, Spa Manager, Address Dubai Mall and Address Boulevard
Julie Amos, Spa Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai
Ayuko Suzuki, Spa Manager, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR
Valentina Comin, Marketing & PR Manager, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay
Joseph Marconi, BDM, Dubai International Hotel
Shadi Nimer Reda, Asst. DOS, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Jasvir Kaur, Marketing Executive, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
Anita Gomes, Senior Manager Marketing, Address Hotels and Resorts
Kimberly Pasco, Marketing Manager, Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai
Daria Glazunova, Sr. Sales Manager, Four Points by Sheraton SZR & Downtown Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance
Mohamed Reda, Finance Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, Umm Al Qwain
Tamer Mohsen Ali, Financial Controller, Royal Tulip Sharma Resort, KSA
Sufi Jan, General Accountant, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR
Mamun Barik, General Accountant, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Alex Bonabon, Income Auditor, Dusit Thani Dubai
Jyothi Pillai, Sr. Management Accountant, Dubai International Hotel
Navin Shah, Director of Finance, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Hospitality Excellence:- Purchase
Asif Mehmood, Purchase Officer, Ibis Styles Jumeira Hotel Dubai
Nikhil K R, Purchase Executive, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR
Kofi N'Goran, Storekeeper, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Khaing Moe Wah, Purchase Executive, Dusit Thani Dubai
Shamsudheen Pathiyapurayil, Materials Controller, Dubai International Hotel
Saji Idiculla, Purchase Manager, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Sathyababu Thankappan, Purchasing Manager, Four Points by Sheraton SZR and Downtown
Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year
Nitin Mehrotra, Executive Chef, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection
Muchie Masunungure, Head Chef, The Farm, Al Barari Dubai
Martin Becquart, Executive Chef, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach
Gautier Gaschi, Executive Chef, Address Boulevard Dubai
Yoann Grillet, Director of Food & Beverage and Culinary, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Christophe Prud'Homme, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Dubai
Erwan Stadler, Executive Chef, Roda Al Bustan Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Chef De Cuisine of the Year
Shambu Puri, CDC, Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Aiham Rahmeh, CDC, Dusit Thani Hotel Abu Dhabi
Arif Mohammad, CDC, Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm
Clive Pereira, Head Chef, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Nassar Ragab, Ex. Sous Chef, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Adil Mabchour, CDC, Armani Hotel Dubai
Ilaria Zamperlin, CDC, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Sous Chef of the Year
Udesh Chaminda, Sous Chef, Atana Hotel, Dubai
Ahmed Mansour, Sous Chef, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai
Prasanna Kumar, Sr. Sous Chef, Dubai International Hotel
Dejwar Sulaiman, Sous Chef, Canal Central Hotel Dubai
Sunil Anandan, Ex. Sous Chef, The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Aslam Khan, Sous Chef, Asha's Dubai
Sunil Singh, Sous Chef, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road
Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year
Hari Khatri, CDP, Roda Al Murooj Dubai
Tanzeel Rehman, DCDP, Wyndham Dubai Marina Hotel
Sandeep Uniyal, Commis Chef, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort
Srijaenthi Natraj, Commis Chef, Dusit Thani Dubai
Tony James, Commis Chef, Four Points by Sheraton - Sheikh Zayed Road
Rahul Sharma, Sous Chef, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Andres Grajales, Commis Chef, Roda Al Bustan Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year
Vivek Chauhan, Commis Chef, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort
Stefan Vasic, Jr. Sous Chef, Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates Dubai
Supun Lakmal, Pastry Chef, Crowne Plaza Dubai
Kim Jay Entoma, Cook, Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant Abu Dhabi
Gireesh Nautiyal, DCDP, Farzi Café Dubai
Sameer Kumar Das, Commis Chef, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Roshan Thapa, Jr. CDP, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year
Najukta Sayyad, Fork on Roads
Amina Makbool, Kuwaitfoodieq8
Junie Sorsano
Archana S Nair, @archana.93
Elsa Boulos
Parikshit Balochi, Senior Radio Presenter, ARN Dubai
Chef Ernesto Cab Vera
Corporate Nominations
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 star)
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert
Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Armani Hotel Dubai
Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (4 star)
Palma Beach Resort and Spa, Umm Al Qwain
Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan
Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection
Atana Hotel Dubai
Western Hotel - Madinat Zayed
Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman
Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (3 star)
Grand Nova hotel, Bur Dubai
Aloft Dubai South
Fortune Pearl Hotel, Dubai
Rove Dubai Marina
Rove Downtown Dubai
Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai
Ibis Dubai Al Barsha
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Hotel Apartments)
Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai
TIME Dunes Hotel Apartments Oud Metha
First Central Hotel Suites
Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island
DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai
Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Green Initiatives)
Steigenberger Hotel, Business Bay
Time Oak Hotel & Suites
Dusit Thani Dubai
Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman
Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments Dubai
Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai
The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Weekend Getaway)
The Chedi Muscat
Palma Beach Resort and Spa, Umm Al Qwain
Hatta Damani Lodges Resort
Hatta Sedr Trailers Resorts
Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Heritage Resort)
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
Palma Beach Resort Umm Al Qwain
Barjeel Guesthouse Dubai
Telal Resort Al Ain
Ahmedia Heritage Guesthouse Dubai
Sharjah Al Bait
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Boutique Hotel)
The Chedi Muscat
RAVIZ Centerpoint Hotel, Dubai
The Merchant House, Bahrain
The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection
Grayton hotel Dubai
dusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai
Reflections Hotel Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Luxury Hotel of the year
The Merchant House, Bahrain
The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach
Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai
The Ritz-Carlton, Doha
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Abu Dhabi
W Dubai – The Palm
Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Deluxe Hotel of the year
Grayton hotel Dubai
Courtyard by Marriott Al Barsha, Dubai
Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai
Royal Central the Palm Dubai
Aloft City Centre Deira
Occidental Hotel Dubai
LEVA Hotel Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the year
Roda Al Bustan Dubai
Rixos Premium Dubai
Dusit Thani Dubai
Armani Hotel Dubai
Wyndham Grand Manama
Grandstand - The Meydan Hotel Dubai
Arena - Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Indian)
Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection
Mahec By Satish Arora, Dubai
Khyber Restaurant- DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
Bukhara, Grayton Hotel Dubai
Farzi Cafe Dubai
Purani Dilli, Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai
Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Radio Listeners Choice Awards)
Rooftop at Royal Ascot Dubai
Headlines Café, Dubai
Peshwa Restaurant Dubai
Asha's Dubai
Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection
Purani Dilli, Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai
Farzi Cafe Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Italian)
Luigia Restaurant, Rixos Premium Dubai
Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Fusion caffe- Il Caffe di Roma , Abu Dhabi
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai
Luciano's, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai
Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai
Le Dune - Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Mexican)
Cantina 1810, Grand Excelsior Hotel Bur Dubai
Cactus Jacks, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Maria Bonita Taco Shop & Grill Dubai
La Tablita Dubai
Zoco Dubai
Maya Mexican Kitchen and Bar Dubai
Taqado Mexican Kitchen Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Others)
Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen
Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Dubai
Brothaus, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay
Wise Kwai, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai
Seascape Restaurant, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
folly by Nick & Scott Dubai
Tum Tum Asia Restaurant Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Arabic)
KAFTAN Turkish Cuisine & Fine Art Dubai
Ibn AlBahr Dubai
Verdura Restaurant Dubai
Al Hadheerah - Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa
Beirut Khanum, Dubai
Al Qasr Restaurant, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa
Marjan at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (American)
West 14th Steakhouse , DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel
The Cheesecake Factory
Hard Rock Café
Burger Joint NYC, Citywalk
Lexington Grill at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
Scots American Grill, Marriott Al Jaddaf Complex Dubai
Roda Grill Steak House, Roda Al Bustan Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Healthy Food)
The Farm, Al Barari Dubai
Go! Healthy, Dubai
Ostro Cafe & Restaurant, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai
Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Super Natural Kitchen, Dubai Mall
ZEROFAT, UAE
Brambles Café, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Lounge/Night Club)
Headlines Café, Dubai
MASTI Cocktails and Cuisines Dubai
Double Decker Dubai
Another Bar, Dusit Thani Dubai
Vogue Saturdays, Azure Beach Dubai
Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road
The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the year
The Ritz-Carlton Spa at Al Hamra Beach
Anjana Spa at Rixos Bab Al Bahr
Timeless Spa, Dubai International Hotel
Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Nayana Spa in Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman
Waldorf Astoria Spa Ras Al Khaimah
The Spa at Address Boulevard
Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the year
AL Jazeera International Catering LLC
Top Deal Party Services Dubai
Farnek Services LLC
TIME Facilities Management, UAE
Emrill Dubai
Reliance FM UAE
Gallant Technical Services LLC, Dubai
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Travel Company of the year
Pluto Travels LLC Dubai
MPQ Travel & Tourism Dubai
Al Hadaf Travel and tourism LLC Dubai
Musandam Sea Adventure Travel & Tourism, Oman
AFC Holidays
Holiday Factory Dubai
Excite Tourism
Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the year
Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai
Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai
TIME Crystal Hotel Apartments
Dusit Thani Dubai
Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai
The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection
Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the year
Marriott International
Emaar Hospitality Group
Dusit International
Millennium Hotels
Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai
Dur Hospitality Company KSA
Central Hotels, Dubai
