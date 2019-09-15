Top Finalists Announced for Hozpitality Group's 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be Held at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel on 26th Nov 2019

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 95,000 votes, the top Finalists for all the categories have been announced for the upcoming 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be held on 26th Nov at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel in Dubai.

Online voting will further continue for the finalists using the links below until 15thOct 2019. Gold and Silver winners for each category will be announced at the award ceremony on 26thNov 2018. We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best for further voting, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

The Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Hospitality Solutions while the other partners are:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, Radio BIG FM 106.2, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events.

The 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2019 will be presented to recognise top industry organisations and individuals which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry. The voting should only take 5 minutes, and your responses are completely anonymous said Raj.



The list of all the finalists can also be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/finalists-2019

LIST OF FINALISTS AWARDS 2019

Personal Nominations

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the year

Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer, Emaar Hospitality Group

Ammar Kanaan, Group GM, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Guido De Wilde, COO, Marriott International

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels

Tim Cordon, Sr. VP, Radisson Hotel Group

Marc Descrozaille, COO, Accor Hotels

Kevork Deldelian, CEO, Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA

Hospitality Excellence:- Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the year

Khader Qasem, MD, Royal Tulip Sharma Resort, KSA

Ahmed Al Mulla, Corporate Director of Security & Government Protocol, TIME Hotels

Mustafa Hassan, Group Director of HR, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Mohamed Shawky, EAM- Rooms, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Hani Radwan, Director of HR, Ghaya Grand hotel Dubai

Ahmed Badawy, GM, Jood Palace Hotel Dubai

Reda Moukhtar, GM, Atana Hotel Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur of the year

Suneel Bhambhani, MD, Fusion Food & Entertainment, Dubai

Ziad Kamel, Co-Founder and MD, Couqley French Bistro & Bar Dubai

Chef Ernesto Cab Vera, Maria Bonita Dubai

Malou Prado, MPQ Travel & Tourism Dubai

Bhupender Nath, MD, Passion F&B Dubai

Akshay Oberai Dosaj, MD, Purple Honey Group UAE

Mohammad Al Hashmi, CEO, ZEROFAT, UAE



Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the year

Olwin Desouza, GM, Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai

Mirco Iada, GM, The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection

Jean-Francois Laurent, GM, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Richard Bleakley, GM, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Reuben Mifsud, Cluster GM, Meydan Hotels & Hospitality

Pascal Eggerstedt, Cluster GM, Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi

Riad Abi Haider, GM, Address Boulevard and Address Dubai Mall



Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the year

Mohamed Reda, Finance Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, Umm Al Qwain

Dharmendra Kumar Sah, Security Officer, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Karan Sunil Bhambhani, Director, Fusion Food & Entertainment Dubai

Wannapa Yensiri, Kitchen Artist, Dusit Thani Dubai

Shubham Tulshan, Colleagues FM, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Baharul Islam, Sr. Accommodation Supervisor, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

Ajmal Salim, Hotel Manager, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the year

Eddie Ignatius, Corporate Director of Quality & Business Excellence, TIME Hotels

Venkatesh Parthasarathy, EHK, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Ajilal Achukunju, Housekeeping Executive, Dusit Thani Dubai

Mohammed Abed Al Wahab, Area Dir. of Engg., Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Jen Louie Vizconde, HR Executive, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Iveta Dage, Talent & Culture Manager, Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai

Princess Encisa, Operations Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, Umm Al Qwain



Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service

Umesh Baniya, Sr. Supervisor Room Dining, Roda Al Murooj Hotel Dubai

Danilo Reyes, Restaurant Manager, Dubai International Hotel

Acha Ivo Tebid, Waiter, Steigenberger Hotel Dubai

Kishore Kotian, F&B Manager, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Roshan Danishious, F&B Ops Mgr. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Chet Raj Chaudhary, Jr. Captain, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

Otman Bengebara, Banquet Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services

Stephen Pinto, Duty Manager, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Catherine Bagtas, GSA, TIME Crystal Hotel Apartments Dubai

Lyan Balaito Tubella , GSO, Dusit Thani Dubai

Remedios Santana, Asst. Mgr. Concierge, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Aloysius Saldanha, Residence Manager - Front Office, Address Dubai Mall

Agnes Jose, Reservations Agent, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Mark Apacible, F&B Assistant, McGettigan's JLT Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping

Nilantha Indika, Housekeeping Supervisor, McGettigan's Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Amartya Chakraborty, Cluster EHK, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR

Girish Haridas, Housekeeping Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai

Angelo Fernandes, Asst. Manager Housekeeping, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Carlo De Guzman, EHK, Armani Hotel Dubai

Joby Philiph, Asst. Housekeeping Mgr. Two Seasons Hotel Dubai

Mohammed Ibrahim Ziada, EHK, Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training

Hany Radwan, Director of HR, Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai

Nikhil Shetty, Training Manager, Dubai International Hotel

Mustafa Hassan, Group Director of HR, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Kaustav Sen, Dir. of HR and Trng., Crowne Plaza and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Aklilu Admekom, Dir. of Talent & Career Development, Two Seasons Hotel Management Dubai

Cynthia Menon, Assistant HR Manager, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dragos Paraschiv, Director of Talent Sourcing & Selection, Address Hotels & Resorts



Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office

Cecile Bayubay, Reception Manager, Bonnington Hotel,Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Samir Adel Eldesouki, Front Office Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, UAQ

Angie Baldevarona, GSA, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai

Brian Dsouza, Chief Concierge, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Sonia Sammut, FOM, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Shadi Ahmed Abdelazim, Asst. FOM, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Mehdi Khei, Director of Front Office Operations, Address Dubai Mall



Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering

Shaji Koya, Chief Engineer, Atana Hotel Dubai

Sivaram Baskaram, Engr. Supervisor, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR

Indeka Gamage, Engg. Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai

Kapila Perera, Team Leader, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Avnish Kumar, Dir. of Engineering, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Asif Nadeem, Maintenance Manager, Two Seasons Hotel and Apartment Dubai

Shiekh Rizwan, Team Leader, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman



Hospitality Excellence:- IT

Sayeed Uddin, IT Manager, Rixos Hotels UAE

Sanil Kumar, Director of IT, Dubai International Hotel

Manivel Solaiyan, Asst. IT Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai

Sahad Bin Abdul Rahiman, IT Supervisor, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Nazeer Mohammed, IT Specialist, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Jaison Sebastian, IT Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Nasif Lateef, IT Supervisor, Four Points by Sheraton SZR & Downtown Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary

Thanie Cruz, Executive Secretary, Atana Hotel Dubai

Sonia Al Marinez, Ex. Secretary to GM, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Jennylou Aimee, Housekeeping Coordinator, Dusit Thani Dubai

Ziba Ghafar, Executive Secretary, Time Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai

Marvie Sevalle Nazario, Executive Secretary, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Shatzel Salcedo- Saloum, PA to GM, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Jessalyn M. Pongco, Office Admin, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness

Marife Siriban, Spa Manager, Dubai International Hotel

Wasantha Nissaka, Lifeguard, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Rowena Ortega, Spa Manager, Steigenberger Hotel Dubai

Adrian Dayot, Gym Instructor, Grand Millennium Business Bay

Deborah Molloy, Spa Manager, Address Dubai Mall and Address Boulevard

Julie Amos, Spa Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai

Ayuko Suzuki, Spa Manager, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR

Valentina Comin, Marketing & PR Manager, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay

Joseph Marconi, BDM, Dubai International Hotel

Shadi Nimer Reda, Asst. DOS, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Jasvir Kaur, Marketing Executive, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Anita Gomes, Senior Manager Marketing, Address Hotels and Resorts

Kimberly Pasco, Marketing Manager, Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai

Daria Glazunova, Sr. Sales Manager, Four Points by Sheraton SZR & Downtown Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance

Mohamed Reda, Finance Manager, Palma Beach Resort & Spa, Umm Al Qwain

Tamer Mohsen Ali, Financial Controller, Royal Tulip Sharma Resort, KSA

Sufi Jan, General Accountant, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR

Mamun Barik, General Accountant, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Alex Bonabon, Income Auditor, Dusit Thani Dubai

Jyothi Pillai, Sr. Management Accountant, Dubai International Hotel

Navin Shah, Director of Finance, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel



Hospitality Excellence:- Purchase

Asif Mehmood, Purchase Officer, Ibis Styles Jumeira Hotel Dubai

Nikhil K R, Purchase Executive, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR

Kofi N'Goran, Storekeeper, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Khaing Moe Wah, Purchase Executive, Dusit Thani Dubai

Shamsudheen Pathiyapurayil, Materials Controller, Dubai International Hotel

Saji Idiculla, Purchase Manager, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Sathyababu Thankappan, Purchasing Manager, Four Points by Sheraton SZR and Downtown



Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year

Nitin Mehrotra, Executive Chef, Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

Muchie Masunungure, Head Chef, The Farm, Al Barari Dubai

Martin Becquart, Executive Chef, Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach

Gautier Gaschi, Executive Chef, Address Boulevard Dubai

Yoann Grillet, Director of Food & Beverage and Culinary, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Christophe Prud'Homme, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Dubai

Erwan Stadler, Executive Chef, Roda Al Bustan Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Chef De Cuisine of the Year

Shambu Puri, CDC, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Aiham Rahmeh, CDC, Dusit Thani Hotel Abu Dhabi

Arif Mohammad, CDC, Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm

Clive Pereira, Head Chef, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Nassar Ragab, Ex. Sous Chef, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Adil Mabchour, CDC, Armani Hotel Dubai

Ilaria Zamperlin, CDC, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Sous Chef of the Year

Udesh Chaminda, Sous Chef, Atana Hotel, Dubai

Ahmed Mansour, Sous Chef, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Prasanna Kumar, Sr. Sous Chef, Dubai International Hotel

Dejwar Sulaiman, Sous Chef, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Sunil Anandan, Ex. Sous Chef, The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Aslam Khan, Sous Chef, Asha's Dubai

Sunil Singh, Sous Chef, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road



Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year

Hari Khatri, CDP, Roda Al Murooj Dubai

Tanzeel Rehman, DCDP, Wyndham Dubai Marina Hotel

Sandeep Uniyal, Commis Chef, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

Srijaenthi Natraj, Commis Chef, Dusit Thani Dubai

Tony James, Commis Chef, Four Points by Sheraton - Sheikh Zayed Road

Rahul Sharma, Sous Chef, DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Andres Grajales, Commis Chef, Roda Al Bustan Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year

Vivek Chauhan, Commis Chef, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

Stefan Vasic, Jr. Sous Chef, Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates Dubai

Supun Lakmal, Pastry Chef, Crowne Plaza Dubai

Kim Jay Entoma, Cook, Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant Abu Dhabi

Gireesh Nautiyal, DCDP, Farzi Café Dubai

Sameer Kumar Das, Commis Chef, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Roshan Thapa, Jr. CDP, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year

Najukta Sayyad, Fork on Roads

Amina Makbool, Kuwaitfoodieq8

Junie Sorsano

Archana S Nair, @archana.93

Elsa Boulos

Parikshit Balochi, Senior Radio Presenter, ARN Dubai

Chef Ernesto Cab Vera

Corporate Nominations

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 star)

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Armani Hotel Dubai

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (4 star)

Palma Beach Resort and Spa, Umm Al Qwain

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

Atana Hotel Dubai

Western Hotel - Madinat Zayed

Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman

Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (3 star)

Grand Nova hotel, Bur Dubai

Aloft Dubai South

Fortune Pearl Hotel, Dubai

Rove Dubai Marina

Rove Downtown Dubai

Citymax Hotel Bur Dubai

Ibis Dubai Al Barsha



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Hotel Apartments)

Ghaya Grand Hotel Dubai

TIME Dunes Hotel Apartments Oud Metha

First Central Hotel Suites

Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island

DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai

Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Green Initiatives)

Steigenberger Hotel, Business Bay

Time Oak Hotel & Suites

Dusit Thani Dubai

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

Two Seasons Hotel & Apartments Dubai

Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai

The Meydan Hotel Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Weekend Getaway)

The Chedi Muscat

Palma Beach Resort and Spa, Umm Al Qwain

Hatta Damani Lodges Resort

Hatta Sedr Trailers Resorts

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Heritage Resort)

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi Desert

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

Palma Beach Resort Umm Al Qwain

Barjeel Guesthouse Dubai

Telal Resort Al Ain

Ahmedia Heritage Guesthouse Dubai

Sharjah Al Bait



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (Best Boutique Hotel)

The Chedi Muscat

RAVIZ Centerpoint Hotel, Dubai

The Merchant House, Bahrain

The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection

Grayton hotel Dubai

dusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai

Reflections Hotel Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Luxury Hotel of the year

The Merchant House, Bahrain

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton, Doha

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Abu Dhabi

W Dubai – The Palm

Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Deluxe Hotel of the year

Grayton hotel Dubai

Courtyard by Marriott Al Barsha, Dubai

Mercure Hotel Suites and Apartments Dubai

Royal Central the Palm Dubai

Aloft City Centre Deira

Occidental Hotel Dubai

LEVA Hotel Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the year

Roda Al Bustan Dubai

Rixos Premium Dubai

Dusit Thani Dubai

Armani Hotel Dubai

Wyndham Grand Manama

Grandstand - The Meydan Hotel Dubai

Arena - Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Indian)

Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection

Mahec By Satish Arora, Dubai

Khyber Restaurant- DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Bukhara, Grayton Hotel Dubai

Farzi Cafe Dubai

Purani Dilli, Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai

Little Miss India, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Radio Listeners Choice Awards)

Rooftop at Royal Ascot Dubai

Headlines Café, Dubai

Peshwa Restaurant Dubai

Asha's Dubai

Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor, The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection

Purani Dilli, Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai

Farzi Cafe Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Italian)

Luigia Restaurant, Rixos Premium Dubai

Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Fusion caffe- Il Caffe di Roma , Abu Dhabi

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai

Luciano's, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai

Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai

Le Dune - Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Mexican)

Cantina 1810, Grand Excelsior Hotel Bur Dubai

Cactus Jacks, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Maria Bonita Taco Shop & Grill Dubai

La Tablita Dubai

Zoco Dubai

Maya Mexican Kitchen and Bar Dubai

Taqado Mexican Kitchen Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Others)

Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Dubai

Brothaus, Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay

Wise Kwai, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai

Seascape Restaurant, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

folly by Nick & Scott Dubai

Tum Tum Asia Restaurant Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Arabic)

KAFTAN Turkish Cuisine & Fine Art Dubai

Ibn AlBahr Dubai

Verdura Restaurant Dubai

Al Hadheerah - Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Beirut Khanum, Dubai

Al Qasr Restaurant, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa

Marjan at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (American)

West 14th Steakhouse , DUKES THE PALM, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

The Cheesecake Factory

Hard Rock Café

Burger Joint NYC, Citywalk

Lexington Grill at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Scots American Grill, Marriott Al Jaddaf Complex Dubai

Roda Grill Steak House, Roda Al Bustan Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Healthy Food)

The Farm, Al Barari Dubai

Go! Healthy, Dubai

Ostro Cafe & Restaurant, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Super Natural Kitchen, Dubai Mall

ZEROFAT, UAE

Brambles Café, Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the year (Lounge/Night Club)

Headlines Café, Dubai

MASTI Cocktails and Cuisines Dubai

Double Decker Dubai

Another Bar, Dusit Thani Dubai

Vogue Saturdays, Azure Beach Dubai

Level 43 Sky Lounge, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah



Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the year

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at Al Hamra Beach

Anjana Spa at Rixos Bab Al Bahr

Timeless Spa, Dubai International Hotel

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Nayana Spa in Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

Waldorf Astoria Spa Ras Al Khaimah

The Spa at Address Boulevard



Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the year

AL Jazeera International Catering LLC

Top Deal Party Services Dubai

Farnek Services LLC

TIME Facilities Management, UAE

Emrill Dubai

Reliance FM UAE

Gallant Technical Services LLC, Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Best Travel Company of the year

Pluto Travels LLC Dubai

MPQ Travel & Tourism Dubai

Al Hadaf Travel and tourism LLC Dubai

Musandam Sea Adventure Travel & Tourism, Oman

AFC Holidays

Holiday Factory Dubai

Excite Tourism



Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the year

Ghaya Grand Hotel, Dubai

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

TIME Crystal Hotel Apartments

Dusit Thani Dubai

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa Dubai

The Canvas Dubai Hotel - MGallery Hotel Collection



Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the year

Marriott International

Emaar Hospitality Group

Dusit International

Millennium Hotels

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai

Dur Hospitality Company KSA

Central Hotels, Dubai

For any more information regarding the awards please write to email@hozpitality.com

For more details and pictures of the awards, Pls connect on:-

