Top Glove Reports Higher Profit In Q1 Despite Flat Revenue

(RTTNews) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd. (TGLVY) on Wednesday announced that its revenue for the first quarter ending November 30, 2025, was MYR 883.6 million, which is pretty much the same as the MYR 885.9 million reported in the same quarter last year.

However, profit before tax saw a significant jump to MYR 45.2 million, up from MYR 19.4 million from a year ago. The profit for the period also rose to MYR 38.8 million compared to MYR 16.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, profit attributable to ordinary equity holders skyrocketed to MYR 38.6 million, a big jump from MYR 5.5 million last year, and basic earnings per share improved to 0.48 subunits from 0.07 subunits.

TGLVY is currently trading at $0.5671, up $0.0498 or 9.63 percent on the OTC Markets.