|
27.02.2023 12:55:00
Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff
With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.All of this focus on battery material mining is great news for one of the leaders in the industry, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB). The company just released its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and recently provided a huge update to its five-year guidance. Shares are down over 20% from their highs reached in late 2022. Is it time to buy?As was hinted at a few weeks ago at an investor event, Albemarle delivered impressive growth in the final months of 2022. Revenue was up 193% year over year to $2.6 billion, benefiting from some of its mines ramping up toward full production in the last year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Albemarle Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albemarle Corp.
|240,75
|-1,33%