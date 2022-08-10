Top New York Restaurants - Bonnie’s, Crown Shy, Dhamaka, Taqueria Ramirez, Razza, Sofreh and more - Join Forces with The American Express® Gold Card and Resy for Two-Night Drive-Thru Dining Event

Today, American Express (NYSE:AXP) and reservations platform Resy announced The American Express Gold Card presents The Resy Drive-Thru New York, a two-night culinary event on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In. Guests will sample a 10-course tasting menu from some of New York’s most popular chefs and restaurants, reflecting the diverse culture and cuisine of New York. The lineup spans Cantonese, Indian, Persian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, Soul, Italian, American and more courtesy of: Bonnie’s, Crown Shy, Dhamaka, Frankies Spuntino, Red Hook Tavern, Shuka, Sofreh, Sylvia’s, Taqueria Ramirez, and Union Square Café.

Chauffeured golf carts will take diners through a gold labyrinth of restaurants and entertainment built on the Brooklyn waterfront. The golf carts will make stops at a classic New York bodega, a subway station, and more, ending at a DJ’d block party. Gold Card Members will receive exclusive access to tickets 48 hours before they go on sale to the general public as well as perks on site, including an exclusive 11th course from Razza, a dozen bagels and cream cheese for the next morning courtesy of H&H Bagels, and two (2) tickets for complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks1 to be redeemed at the block party.

Consumers are excited to try unique experiences this summer and spend time dining out. According to the Amex Trendex, 73% of Gen Z and Millennials say they are willing to spend more money to attend one-of-a-kind experiences this summer than last year, and 55% of consumers agree they plan to spend more money on meals and food this year than last year.

"We’re excited to partner with Resy and our dining partners to bring some of NYC’s best restaurants together under one roof for two nights only,” said Shibli Juneja, Vice President, US Consumer Premium Products at American Express. "This one-of-a-kind culinary experience in one of the most diverse dining destinations in the world is just one way American Express and Resy bring Gold Card Members closer to what they love most - food.”

The menu, featuring never-before-seen dishes and twists on popular mainstays, includes Bonnie’s Yao Yu (marinated grilled squid with olives, preserved lemon and herbs), Ayesha’s falafel sandwich wrapped in lafa from Shuka, Dhamaka’s dilliwala butter chicken with jeera pulao and Crown Shy’s satsuma, vanilla and meringue ice cream sandwich.

"Bonnie’s is excited to partner with Resy and American Express Gold Card because we know we’ll be in good company since they are known for creating unique and special experiences that revolve around food,” said Calvin Eng, Chef-Owner of Bonnie’s.

Ticket Details

Tickets go on sale beginning August 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET for American Express® Gold Card Members who have linked their Cards to their Resy profile and purchase their ticket with that card. American Express Gold Card Members will have exclusive access to tickets and primetime reservation slots for 48 hours before the general public. Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets are first-come, first-served.

Tickets for The Resy Drive-Thru New York are $110 per person and can be purchased at Resy.com/DriveThru and in the Resy app. Tickets will include entry to the event and the 10-course tasting menu. Tickets can be purchased in groups of two or four. Guests using a group ticket must arrive at the same time, maximum of four persons per vehicle. Each Drive-Thru ticket holder will see the event in their Resy mobile app and will receive exclusive event-related content via text and email leading up to their entry.

More To Come: Amex Gold x Resy Present Fall Events

Restaurant-lovers and Amex Gold Card Members across the country will also have access to a series of all-new dining events this fall starting with the Amex® Gold Presents: Momofuku Noodle Bar on Tour powered by Resy.

Momofuku and American Express are taking Chef Dave Chang’s iconic Noodle Bar on the road to five new cities, Philadelphia, Miami, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. In each city Momofuku will collaborate with a local restaurant to create an unforgettable pop-up Noodle Bar dining experience. Guests will dine on fan favorite Noodle Bar dishes like pork buns and mushroom ramen in addition to exclusive menu items. For more information about tickets, visit here.

Miami – Famed Miami cocktail bar and restaurant Jaguar Sun (Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10)

Los Angeles – David Chang’s popular LA outpost Majordomo (Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19)

Philadelphia – Mike Solomonov’s Lilah (Wednesday, November 2 and Thursday, November 3)

Houston – Famous Viet-Cajun style restaurant Crawfish & Noodles (Tuesday, November 8 & Wednesday, November 9)

Chicago – Italian hotspot Monteverde (Sunday, November 13 for lunch and dinner)

Methodology

This Amex Trendex poll was conducted by Morning Consult poll between May 6-9th, 2022 among a national sample of 2,000 US travelers who have a household income of at least $70K and defined as adults who typically travel by air at least once a year. Within this audience, the Gen Z/Millennial demographic group is defined as respondents who were born between the following years: 1981- 2004. Results from the survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

1 Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

