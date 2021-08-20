+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
20.08.2021 20:00:00

Top Newsom Challenger Kevin Paffrath Visits 8 Cities This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading gubernatorial candidate Kevin Paffrath, a JFK-style Democrat, will be visiting eight cities campaigning this weekend. He is planning multiple, local campaign stops where he will be meeting supports and talking to the media. Mr. Paffrath will be available for interviews at each location.

The locations are as follows:

Friday:

6:30 p.m. Los Angeles Event: Echo Park Lake

Saturday:

10:00 a.m. San Francisco Event: Civic Center Plaza

1:00 p.m. Sacramento Event: North side of State Capital

4:30  p.m. Fresno Event: Woodward Regional Park

7:30 p.m.Bakersfield: City Hall

Sunday:

11:00 a.m. Venice Event: Muscle Beach

2:00 p.m. Newport Event: William R Mason Park (Western Side)

5:30 p.m. San Diego Event: Location NTC Park | Liberty Station

Kevin Paffrath has done many media interviews in the past week with some of the more notable ones being:

  • Washington Post
  • KUSI
  • Fox Business
  • LA Times
  • Politico
  • CNBC

Kevin Paffrath is currently the highest-polling candidate in the recall election at 27%. According to this poll, Paffrath is beating Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Media Contact: Staff@MeetKevin.com

Related Files

Press August 20th.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-newsom-challenger-kevin-paffrath-visits-8-cities-this-weekend-301359848.html

SOURCE Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor

