Top Performance since 12 years: ALSO Member of the SPI Select Dividend 20 Index

Emmen, Switzerland, 28 March 2023 PRESS RELEASE

ALSO Member of the SPI Select Dividend 20 Index



ALSO has been included in the SPI® Select Dividend 20 Index of the Swiss Stock Exchange since last week. It measures the performance of the highest-yielding stocks in the Swiss Performance Index. A total of 217 companies are currently included in the SPI®, only the 20 best are selected for the SPI® Select Dividend 20 Index. A stable and high dividend yield as well as solid profitability, measured by return on capital (ROC), are decisive for inclusion.

For 2022, ALSO is paying a dividend of CHF 4.60, since 2011 it has risen by a total of +557 percent. All analysts covering ALSO issue a unanimous Buy recommendation.

Based on our MORE strategy, we have systematically built and expanded the ecosystem for the IT industry over the past twelve years and developed our company from a wholesaler to a technology provider. In doing so, we have set the course for continuing to generate above-average returns for our shareholders in this industry, whose innovative strength is constantly creating new growth potential, says Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1 500 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from supply to recycling from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information at: https: //also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.