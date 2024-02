Top Picks From Wall Street: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Long-Term

BMO Capital selected Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) as a top pick in 2024, citing its long-standing leadership in artificial intelligence (AI). Analysts noted that its Google subsidiary has been integrating machine learning capabilities into its core products for more than two decades, giving the company a head start relative to many peers.Similarly, JPMorgan Chase selected Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) as a top pick in 2024, citing its strong market presence in ridesharing and food delivery. Analysts noted its success with new products like grocery and retail delivery and mentioned that recent increases in driver supply should improve efficiency by reducing the need for incentives.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel