Top Questions To Ask Insurance Agents Before Buying Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car insurance agents are salespeople and their duty is to connect the potential customer to their respective insurance companies. Those who want to avoid dealing with the agent when buying car insurance can always get online quotes from https://compare-autoinsurance.org.

Whenever working with an agent, it is important to ask the following:



If the policy covers the minimum state requirements. A good agent will have no problem providing this info. They will tell if the policyholder has the minimum coverage requirement. If not, the agent will recommend the client extra coverage.

Available discounts. The agent should be able to provide a list with all discounts offered by their representing company. They will also tell you more about the conditions needed.

Electronic payment options. Allowing your carrier to get money from you each month is a great way to prevent coverage lapses.

What happens if the client is hit by an uninsured/underinsured driver? It is important to know if the client will be properly reimbursed, to cover the missing money for medical and repair bills.

How the company will handle an accident? Ask if the company will replace the damage parts with new original manufacturer parts (OEM) or will opt for cheaper alternatives.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org