Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
07.08.2026 16:05:00
Top Rare-Earths Stocks Poised to Ride the U.S. Reshoring Wave
The case for rare-earth stocks like MP Materials (NYSE: MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) rests on the argument that demand for domestically produced rare-earth magnets will be strong enough to create favorable pricing conditions, and that both companies will effectively implement their "mine-to-magnet" business strategy. The two issues are intrinsically linked and closely tied to efforts to reshore manufacturing to the U.S.Perhaps the most illustrative example of the importance of reshoring and the strategic significance of rare-earth materials and magnets comes from last year's events involving MP Materials.In the span of less than two weeks, the company entered into a transformative public-private partnership with the Department of Defense that secured a 10-year price floor commitment for its materials, a 10-year commitment to ensure magnets produced at MP Materials' new 10X facility will be purchased, commitments to $1 billion of financing, as well as a $150 million loan from the DOD and a $400 million investment in stock by the DOD. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- US-Handel endet höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte einen neuen Höchststand erklimmen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend im Plus.