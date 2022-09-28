Top Ships Rallies After H1 Income Surges

(RTTNews) - Shares of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), an owner and operator of tanker vessels, are rallying more than 45% Wednesday morning after the company said its net income in the first half increased more than 400% year-on-year.

"We are very happy to report a dramatic year-on-year increase in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which represents our highest reported net income for a six month period since 2005. Furthermore, as of June 30, 2022, our fixed revenue backlog is about $278.5 million," said Evangelos Pistiolis, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Net income for the first half was $8.6 million, up 412% from the same period last year.

Revenue increased 53% year-on-year to $38.8 million.

TOPS, currently at $3.42, has traded in the range of $2.10-$33.00 in the last 52 weeks.