Top Stocks to Buy Now -- 3 Semiconductor Stocks I'm Holding Long

Today, I am covering my top three semiconductor stocks to buy now . I believe semiconductor stocks are the new oil, and all three of these stocks are buys at these levels and lower for long-term holds. My first stock pick is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which is hosting its financial analyst day on Thursday, June 9. AMD's analyst day will provide updates on corporate strategy, technology developments, product road maps, financials, and more. The video below also shares two of my favorite small-cap semiconductor stocks. I believe all three of these stocks have great long-term potential for investors. Please watch the below video for my stock picks and more information. Don't forget to subscribe to the channel for continuous stock market updates and additional stock picks.*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 6, 2022. The video was published on June 6, 2022.Continue reading