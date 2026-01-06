NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
06.01.2026 13:07:00
Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Just because a stock has gone up in value significantly since you bought it doesn't mean you shouldn't add to that position. Let's look at three tech stocks you may already have in your portfolio that you might want to double up on right now.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares had a strong 2025, but they dipped sharply in December, creating what could be a great buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the company's outlooks for its fiscal 2026 and 2027 just keep getting better.This looks like it's going to be a big year for Broadcom's application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), which are specialized chips designed for highly specific workloads. AI ASICs are becoming increasingly popular following the success Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has seen with the Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) that Broadcom helped it develop.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
