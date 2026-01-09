Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
The stock market has been in fine form for more than three years now. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) began its current bull run in October 2022, rising an impressive 93% during this period, and the good news is that the market could jump higher in 2026.Various estimates from Wall Street analysts suggest that the S&P 500 index's bull run will continue in the new year. Deutsche Bank, for instance, is expecting a 14% jump in the benchmark index by the end of the year to 8,000 points. A majority of the estimates predict a healthy increase in the S&P 500 in 2026, including the likes of Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, among others.That's why it would be a good time to take a closer look at a couple of fast-growing companies trading at attractive valuations, before they skyrocket in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
