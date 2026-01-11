NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.01.2026 13:35:00
Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
It's tempting to buy stocks that have underperformed the market, particularly if you already own the shares. However, investors should use care. After all, investors are pretty astute, and the stock prices have dropped for a reason.Sometimes, it's a reaction to short-term factors. Hence, it's important to examine the company to determine whether the long-term investing thesis remains intact.Target (NYSE: TGT) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) have both fallen out of favor with the market. But patient investors should use this opportunity to buy shares in these two stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
