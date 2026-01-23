NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
23.01.2026 21:23:00
Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
There are plenty of great investment opportunities in the market to begin 2026. If you've got some cash lying around undeployed, I can think of a few solid stock picks that are fantastic opportunities to double up on right now.At the top of my list are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). All three of these stocks have strong tailwinds blowing in their favor and are slated to crush the market in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
