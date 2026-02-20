NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
21.02.2026 00:30:00
Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
It's been hard to find a good deal in the stock market lately. Ever since big tech hyperscalers like Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, and Apple announced they would be spending nearly $700 billion on capital expenditures this year, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been seeing some epic selling pressure.Smart investors are looking closely at the macro themes, though. Ongoing sell-offs throughout the technology landscape are primarily hitting software stocks the hardest. With AI infrastructure spend on the rise, growth can be found in the companies positioned to absorb hyperscale budget spend.Let's dig into two AI chip stocks that look like great long-term buys as the AI infrastructure revolution accelerates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!