27.02.2023 17:34:15
Top Strategist on Wall Street Says the Stock Market Will Drop 26% This Year
Mike Wilson, the chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley, was the No. 1-ranked portfolio strategist on Wall Street last year. As many analysts remained bullish on the market exiting 2021, Wilson warned that rising interest rates and slower economic growth would lead to a tough year, and boy was he right. The broader benchmark S&P 500 index fell more than 18% in 2022.Recently, Wilson made another big call that investors may want to pay attention to.Wilson recently said that he doesn't think the strong market run at the beginning of the year will last and that he expects the S&P 500 to fall 26% from the 4,080 level it hovering at when Wilson made the call. That would put the S&P 500 around 3,000, a level it hasn't touched since the middle of 2020 when the pandemic had just started.Continue reading
