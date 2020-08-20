Top Tips for Creating a Brand Visual Identity and Best Examples - Plus, the Top Branding Companies, According to DesignRush

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 38% of users will stop engaging with a brand's content if they find its layout unattractive.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, outlined how to create a brand visual identity, leading examples of visual identities and the top companies that can help businesses boost brand visibility and recognition to engage with prospects.

The top tips for creating a brand visual identity are:

1. Know the brand's audience

2. Define the brand purpose

3. Evoke emotions through a brand story

4. Define visual brand identity purposes and roles

The best examples of brand visual identity are:

1. Chobani

2. Casper

3. Frooti

4. Analina

5. Little Wolf

Brands can explore the top branding companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

