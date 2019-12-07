Top Tips That Will Help Drivers Get Better Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has launched a new blog post that presents several methods that can help drivers obtain cheaper car insurance rates.

Car insurance can be expensive for many persons. But without insurance, drivers cannot legally drive on the roads. To save money on car insurance, drivers can follow the next tips:



Be a good driver. Insurance companies reward drivers that are not involved in accidents and do not receive tickets. Depending on the insurance companies, drivers must keep their records clean for a period that ranges from three to five years.

Maintain a good credit score. Insurance companies claim they found a correlation between a driver's credit score and the possibility of that driver to fil a claim for damages. For this reason, drivers that have good or excellent credit scores pay less on their insurance premiums.

Choose the right vehicle. Vehicles that are cheap to repair or replace have lower insurance rates. Drivers are recommended to purchase slightly used cars that have several safety features already installed.

Consider dropping full coverage. If a vehicle value is less than ten full coverage premiums payments, then keeping full coverage makes no sense.

Pay the whole policy at once. Drivers will no longer pay for administration fees and will save between 5% to 10% of the total price of the policy.

Look for additional discounts. Insurance providers offer multiple discounts to their customers. Drivers should contact their insurance carriers and see for what discounts they are eligible.

Check the insurance market periodically. Policyholders should check the insurance market once every six months. Many events can happen in a policyholder's life in six months. Events, like getting married or moving to a better neighborhood, can have a serious impact on the insurance premiums. That's why getting online quotes is important.

