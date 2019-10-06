Top Tips That Will Help Drivers Save Money On Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has released a new blog post that informs drivers on how to get cheaper car insurance.

Auto insurance can be a really expensive service. But without it, drivers cannot legally be on the streets. However, they have several ways to lower costs:



Keep a clean driving record. Insurance companies reward drivers that are not involved in accidents and do not receive tickets. To qualify for safe driver discount, a person must keep his record clean for a period ranging from three to five years, depending on the insurer. In most cases, insurance companies will lower your policy with 10 to 20 percent.

Keep a good credit score. The lower the credit score a person has, the higher is the chance for that person to fill a damage claim. Keep a good credit score or even improve it to excellent.

Buy a safe car. Cars that are cheap to repair or replace have lower premiums. Try to purchase a vehicle that is slightly used, but has all of the major safety devices installed.

Consider dropping collision and comprehensive coverages. If the car depreciated to a certain value, consider dropping collision and comprehensive coverages.

Pay premiums in advance. The policyholder will no longer pay for monthly administration fees, and he can save 5 to 10 percent of the price of the policy.

Check the available discounts. Insurance companies offer multiple discounts to their clients. Contact the insurance provider and see which ones are available.

Periodically shop for online quotes. Check the market at least 2 times a year. Many personal and professional details can change for six months. Events like getting married, moving to a better neighborhood, credit score improving, have a significant impact on car insurance rates. Get quotes and see which company offers better prices.

