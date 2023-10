Top tips to keep your energy bills down this winter

Cheap or no-cost tweaks around the home can reduce the annual costsWinterproofing: how to get ready for Britain’s cold months aheadKeeping your car or bike on the roadThere are a number of cheap or free steps you can take to cut energy bills.For example, households can typically shave £160 off their annual costs with three “no-cost tweaks” to their home heating, according to Katy King, the deputy director of sustainable future at the charity Nesta. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel