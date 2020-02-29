Top U.S. Builders Announced at Quality Built's 2020 Builder Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Built, LLC (QB), the leading national third-party quality assurance inspection and risk management solution provider for new construction, today announced the winners of the QB Builder Awards based off inspection data collected in 2019.

To celebrate the winners, Quality Built hosted their annual Builder Awards Bash at Gordon Biersch in Las Vegas, NV, during the NAHB International Builders' Show®. Nearly three hundred attendees, including international builders, product manufacturers and insurance companies enjoyed an entertaining evening with Elvis, showgirls, a magician and a product raffle. Special guests, professional contractor and TV host, Mike Holmes and his son and daughter, Michael Jr. and Sherry, were also in attendance.

In 2019, Quality Built worked with over 400 builders on over 3,000 projects across the nation. Of those builders, three were recognized as the top performers in the Superintendent of the Year, Best Building Envelope and Top Quality Builder categories.

Superintendent Of The Year

The winner of the Superintendent Award was Jason Mudd from Meritage Homes, Charlotte. To be nominated for this award, the Superintendent had to maintain an accurate schedule; be a good communicator; document Open Items have been corrected prior to proceeding with construction; and be passionate about quality.

To narrow down the Superintendent winner, an extensive nomination process was performed, beginning with votes from Quality Built's Field Consultants. This was followed by narrowing down the list to the top ten performers and then identifying consistent performance trends through detailed data analysis.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Jason earned this award," said Beth Michaelis, President of Quality Built. "He has a very bright future ahead of him. Without superintendents like Jason, we cannot be successful in eliminating risk and promoting continual process improvement. I am equally impressed by the number of Meritage executives that attended the ceremony to cheer Jason on. It was an unprecedented display of support, which reflects well on Meritage's leadership and culture."

"It's very nice to be acknowledged and recognized for the efforts we put forth every day," said Jason Mudd, Superintendent at Meritage Homes - Charlotte. "For a third-party quality control company to say my way of building is set above all the others is a real honor. I have strived for this kind of quality in all my work, but for a company like Quality Built to see this [is] truly special..."

Best Building Envelope

The winner of the Building Envelope Award was Woodside Homes in Fresno, CA. To qualify, builders had to undergo at minimum three years of QB Building Envelope Inspections (windows post install, WRB, exterior cladding, preliminary roof dry-in and exterior penetrations) with a low unacceptable to acceptable ratio of 5 percent or less in projects spanning across the division. Woodside ranked within the top five builders for this award for the past five years and came out as the clear winner this year.

"I was honored to be in attendance [at] the Quality Built Builder Awards night," said Carl Hansen, Corporate Director of Field Operations at Woodside Homes. "As a company, Woodside Homes works hard to assure our homes are built to quality standards in all of our markets and Quality Built helps us confirm [this]. Although all our markets are working hard, Fresno earned the top spot for Building Envelope, which is a critical assembly for all new homes. Since Quality Built monitors quality for builders across the country, it means a lot to [us] to be recognized as one of the best. Awesome to receive the award, and awesome to receive it from Mike Holmes who has made a name for himself on television as the "Make It Right" authority. We believe [we] are doing many things right and are hustling hard to continue to be on the leader board."

Top Quality Builder

The winner of the Top Quality Builder Award was Taylor Morrison of California. To qualify for this award, builders had to build at least 50 units annually, have been enrolled in the QB Full-Scope QA program for three years and maintain consistent quality of construction spanning across all projects within their division. With Taylor Morrison's over 100 years of building homes, it is no surprise that their dedication to quality craftsmanship was recognized this year.

Full-Scope QA Inspections are among QB's most comprehensive services and addresses the foundation (pre-pour), windows pre-wrap and post-wrap, exterior frame, balcony waterproofing, weather resistive barrier (WRB), lath, siding, flashings, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP)/rough trades - interior frame, roof dry-in - and roof final.

"It was an honor to accept this award on behalf of Douglas Weed and the entire Taylor Morrison Bay Area Construction Team," said Justin Johannes, Vice President of Construction at Taylor Morrison. "The Bay Area Team has been the benchmark of excellence for our building organization. It was no surprise to me that Douglas and his team won this coveted award. Douglas will be showcasing this award in his trophy case for years to come. He is very proud of his team's accomplishments. It was wonderful being given the red-carpet treatment with Mike Holmes and having him make me a drink. Taylor Morrison will cherish this award for years to come."

Previous QB Builder Awards winners have reported that this Quality Built award has given them a competitive edge and helped to attract more home buyers. Next year's winners will be based on data collected in 2020 and will be announced at the 2021 QB Builder Awards taking place in Orlando, FL.

About Quality Built

Quality Built is the nation's largest and most trusted third-party quality assurance solutions provider with over one million inspections performed. Quality Built's quality assurance and risk management programs are used by the largest builders in the country and thousands of regional builders and is the standard for construction underwriting for over 30 insurance carriers.

About The Holmes Group

The Holmes Group is an international brand with operations in independent media production, new-home building and home inspection, residential construction and renovation, as well as product development. The Holmes Group is responsible for developing and managing all HOLMES branded entities, including Make It Right Productions, Inc., Make It Right Releasing, HOLMES Approved Homes, MIKE HOLMES Inspections, HOLMES Approved Products, HOLMES Workwear and supporting the skilled trades through The Holmes Foundation.

Event Door Prize Sponsors: Eaton Electrical, Napoleon Products, Radon Environmental, Schlage Locks.

