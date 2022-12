Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO's strategy of having his company buy and hold stock in solid companies for a long time has reaped rich rewards over the years, which is evident from the terrific annual gains in Berkshire's Class A shares since 1965. Berkshire's Class A shares have clocked average annual gains of 20.1% over the past 57 years.That outperformance is why investors may want to take a page out of the Oracle of Omaha's playbook and consider buying stock in some Berkshire-held potential long-term winners themselves. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are two such names that investors with $300 to spare might want to consider buying right now .If you have paid off your high-interest debt, have enough money saved for emergencies, and have $300 to spare, you have enough to buy one share each of these two top Buffett stocks that are trading at relatively attractive multiples. Let's look at the reasons why.