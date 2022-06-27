Topdanmark deploys Guidewire for reduced IT complexity and omnichannel customer engagement

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that Topdanmark, Denmark’s second largest insurance company, has implemented Guidewire to lower IT architecture complexity and focus on the development of a strong platform with streamlined systems. The implementation will enable Topdanmark to engage more effectively with customers across multiple channels, to digitize policy and billing processes, and enable self-service functionality.

Guidewire has been deployed to Topdanmark’s wind turbine, property, and content lines of business in their Agriculture division. This has been in parallel with deployment of a Salesforce platform that is deeply integrated with Guidewire. Further Guidewire deployments are planned in 2022 for their Private and Commercial divisions.

"It has been vital for us to get the cornerstone right from the beginning by creating basic Danish insurance processes, integrations, and customer communication,” said Monica Diaz, Head of Agriculture and Commercial division. "With the cornerstone in place, we now shift our focus to develop additional products for our agriculture and private customers. We have had very few issues with the platform as we continue to roll out additional functionality at a high pace. Early internal feedback is that the platform is intuitive and easy to use; with about 150 users currently expected to increase to around 500 to 600."

Real-time insight enhances the customer experience

According to Topdanmark, more than ever before, sales representatives and service employees need to understand their customers’ specific needs and desires. In this case, it is incumbent on the insurance company to provide the technology, tools, and knowledge for them to achieve this.

"Through enhanced systems and data analytics from Guidewire and Salesforce, we have empowered our colleagues, so they are able to translate this into the quality service our customers are right to expect," added Monica Diaz.

"I want to congratulate Topdanmark on their successful deployment," commented Laurent Fontaine, Group VP, Sales, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We are delighted to have played a role in this dynamic organisation’s digital transformation with their laser focus on delivering continuous service and product improvement."

