TOPdesk Appoints Sofie Drijver As Chief Marketing Officer

DELFT, The Netherlands, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a global enterprise service management solution provider, announced today that Sofie Drijver has joined the organization as chief marketing officer. Based at the company's headquarters in Delft, the Netherlands, Drijver will guide the marketing strategy and goals on both a global and local level. She also will focus on continued expansion of marketing efforts to further grow the company's global presence.

"Sofie has more than 20 years of experience in the field of marketing, ranging from telephony to trains," said Wolter Smit, chief executive officer of TOPdesk. "We've laid out the challenges that we are facing and she couldn't be more excited to get started at TOPdesk. We are honored to have her join our team!"

Drijver has a unique combination of 20 years of marketing management and digital expertise. Over the last 10 years, she has been a change manager and builder of result-oriented teams. She is strong in both analytical and commercial terms, and she believes in leadership through inspiration and coaching.

"I like to coach and inspire teams to make the translation into successful propositions and campaigns based on fact-based customer insights.," Drijver said. "And I perform best in an innovative, entrepreneurial and result- oriented environment, of which I believe TOPdesk is."

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has been helping organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together, and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there's more than 900 employees spread across 17 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.7 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also has been named a Gartner Peers Insights Customers' Choice, a strong performer by Forrester and received a Top Rated in ITSM software badge from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

